Elton John Departs Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Lavish Sicilian Wedding via Private Jet

Sir Elton John boarded a private jet after performing at the star-studded wedding of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner in Sicily. The ceremony featured his performance of 'Your Song,' with security measures including drone interceptions and mobile phone confiscations for staff. The £1.5 million celebration at Villa Valguarnera highlighted Albanian heritage and ended with fireworks.

Music legend Sir Elton John concluded a whirlwind weekend of performances and travel after appearing at the high-profile wedding of singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner in Sicily .

The 79-year-old icon was spotted boarding a Bombardier Global 6000 private jet at Palermo airport just after 12:30pm on Sunday, following his appearance at the couple's lavish celebration. Dressed in a distinctive blue tracksuit with red piping, Elton was assisted off a minibus and up the aircraft steps by ground staff. His husband, David Furnish, 63, accompanied him, wearing a yellow suit and capturing a photo of the singer as he posed before departure.

The flight was chartered through Vistajet at a rate of £8,000 per hour for a three-hour journey back to Farnborough, Hampshire, near his Windsor home, totaling approximately £24,000 for the return leg. This came after he had flown in from Farnborough on Saturday aboard a similar private jet, landing just one hour before the ceremony commenced. The combined cost for both flights approached £50,000, a relatively modest sum for the music legend, whose net worth is estimated at £480 million.

His return flight experienced a slight delay due to traffic holding up his chauffeur-driven car en route to the airport. The wedding festivities took place at the historic 18th-century Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, near Palermo, on the Italian island of Sicily. This event served as the couple's main celebration, occurring six days after their legal ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall in London.

Dua Lipa, 30, and Callum Turner, 36, hosted approximately 200 guests for an extravagant party that reportedly cost around £1.5 million. The celebration extended until 6am and featured a spectacular ten-minute firework display to conclude the night. Security for the event was exceptionally tight, forming a double ring around the venue. Drones that entered the airspace were reportedly brought down by security personnel.

To avoid disturbing local residents, speakers were oriented inward toward the villa. Police established roadblocks, and security staff meticulously checked all personnel entering the grounds, even requiring waiters to surrender their mobile phones-which were returned only after midnight-with cameras and microphones sealed over with stickers. The centerpiece of the ceremony was a performance by Sir Elton John, who played his timeless hit 'Your Song' as Dua and Callum exchanged their vows.

He had flown in specifically for the occasion, arriving just in time. According to a waiter who spoke with the Daily Mail, Elton, who is visually impaired, was guided to the piano by assistants but delivered a magnificent performance. The bride's wedding attire was created by her friend, legendary designer Donatella Versace. Dua wore two distinct white ensembles: a breathtaking diamond-encrusted glittering gown for the ceremony and a second white dress for the subsequent party.

Donatella Versace, along with Elton John, departed the venue shortly after the dinner following the ceremony, missing the fireworks and the late-night celebrations as some older guests also left just after midnight. The wedding paid homage to Dua Lipa's Albanian heritage, featuring Albanian music and dance performed by a local community group, with her parents enthusiastically participating. The weekend began with a cocktail party on Friday night, setting the stage for the main event.

The union of the international pop star and the acclaimed actor was marked by opulence, star power, and meticulous attention to detail, ensuring it would be remembered as one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year





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