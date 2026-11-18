Sir Elton John urges the Albanese Government to reject AI copyright loopholes, warning that allowing foreign firms to use Australian creative works without permission would be a major policy error affecting musicians and artists.

Sir Elton John has issued a stark warning to the Albanese Government regarding the future of Australian intellectual property and artificial intelligence. The legendary British pop star appeared via video link at the 2026 ARIA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday night. He explicitly told Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that allowing artificial intelligence companies to use Australian creative works without permission would be an epic self-inflicted error. The message was delivered to an audience of approximately 1,600 music professionals attending the ceremony.

The Warning At The ARIA Awards

Sir Elton John, aged 79, emphasized the moral and economic duty of the government to protect Australian artists from unauthorized data scraping. He stated that creators have a right to control how their work is used by machine learning systems. The pop icon directly addressed Prime Minister Albanese, urging him not to let artificial intelligence use any artist's work without full permission. This plea comes as the Australian government weighs policy changes that could significantly alter copyright protections for digital content.

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Copyright Law Debate And Lobbying Pressure

The Albanese Government is currently reviewing copyright laws to potentially allow artificial intelligence firms to use original Australian works for training their bots. These works include music, artwork, and journalism, which would be scraped to create new derivative content. Although the government previously ruled out weaker copyright standards, it has faced intense lobbying from multinational technology companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic. One proposed model under consideration would require creatives to opt out of having their work used, rather than requiring companies to obtain explicit consent before scraping.

Artist Opposition And Public Petitions

Resistance to these proposed changes has already mobilized significant public support across the creative industries. An online petition titled Not AI's To Take, organized by the campaign group Not Theirs To Take, has gathered more than 7,000 signatures. This movement has garnered backing from some of Australia's most prominent creatives and was a central topic of discussion during the ARIA Awards. The band Spiderbait also made their stance clear from the award show stage, protesting against the unchecked use of AI in the music industry. Sir Elton John noted that similar campaigns to weaken copyright laws in the United Kingdom and other nations had failed, viewing them as an insult to Australian sovereignty.

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Government Stance And Future Actions

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is currently in China attending the APEC summit but remains engaged in these domestic policy debates. He had previously promised to protect Australian artists by preventing AI bots from using their work to train their own creations. In July, he declared that not everything produced in Australia is up for grabs and that no company should use Australian books or music to build AI without artist control. Sir Elton John urged the Prime Minister and the Attorney-General to stick to their original promises and not be deceived by artificial intelligence companies under false pretences.

Impact On Emerging Artists And Global Solidarity

While Sir Elton John conceded that established artists like himself might withstand the pressures of unauthorized data scraping, he expressed deep concern for smaller artists. He warned that emerging musicians could lose vital income to the theft of their intellectual property by foreign-owned artificial intelligence companies. He described these efforts as attempts to strongarm the government into granting overseas corporations the right to exploit art without permission. The pop star concluded his message by highlighting global solidarity, stating that artists around the world are standing with Australian colleagues to ensure the future of music is not controlled by artificial intelligence.