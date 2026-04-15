Embrace Royal Spring Style: Your Guide to Chic Outerwear and Accessories

Discover how to capture the timeless elegance of the Royal Family's spring wardrobe. From practical waxed jackets and sophisticated wool coats to essential boots and statement sunglasses, this guide offers royal-inspired selections from leading brands to keep you stylish and protected from the lingering spring chill.

As March continues, the lingering spring chill presents an ideal opportunity to update your outerwear with a coat designed to withstand the remaining cold weeks. The Royal Family's penchant for country-inspired spring attire is well-documented, with figures like the Princess of Wales and Zara Tindall often favouring practical choices such as waxed jackets and Wellington boots. This enduring style was recently discussed by Royal experts Rebecca English, the Daily Mail's Royal Editor, and Claire Cisotti, Assistant Royal Editor at dailymail.co.uk, alongside British fashion designer Amanda Wakeley, during an episode of Palace Confidential.

Regardless of individual fashion tastes, a curated selection of royal-esque wool coats, waxed jackets, and quilted designs from reputable brands including Boden, M&S, and John Lewis has been assembled. Each piece promises robust protection against the elements while maintaining an elegant aesthetic. To fully embrace this sophisticated look, consider pairing your chosen outerwear with knee-high boots and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

A well-chosen, timeless raincoat is a sound investment, proving equally suitable for bracing dog walks as it is for leisurely country weekend escapes. A variety of refined options are available from brands favored by royalty, such as Boden, Fairfax & Favor, and Reiss. For instance, the Fairfax & Favor Waxed Coat, priced at £395, offers classic country styling. Boden's Cocoon Wool Coat, available for £215.40 (down from £359), provides warmth and a relaxed silhouette. Joules presents the Holkham Packable Waterproof Raincoat at £69, a practical choice for unpredictable weather. Damson Madder's Liu Shower Proof Raincoat is £135, while John Lewis offers a Hooded Parka for £99. Reiss features a sophisticated Double-Breasted Wool Coat at £350, and Barbour's Icons Spey Showerproof Jacket is £179. Phase Eight's Skye Double-breasted Coat is currently £179 (reduced from £239), and Sweaty Betty provides a Waterproof Parka for £220. Marks & Spencer offers a Cotton Rich Trench Coat at £80, a more budget-friendly option. Boden also has a Cocoon Wool Coat at £197.40 (was £329), and an M&S Pure Cotton Car Coat for £70.

Essential to completing any polished ensemble is a sophisticated pair of boots. While Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been observed in Le Chameau Wellington boots, Zara Tindall often opts for the Regina style from Fairfax & Favor. Le Chameau's Vierzon Jersey Lined Wellington Boots are priced at £180, and Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots are £120. For a more premium option, Fairfax & Favor's Regina Knee-high Boots are £455, and Penelope Chilvers' Long Tassel Boots are £485. Joules offers the Oakfield Neoprene Wellies for £60. Schuh's Dory Riding Boots are a more accessible choice at £32.99 (reduced from £55), and FatFace's Rubber Ankle Welly is £39.50. M&S also offers Wellies for £36.

The quintessential finishing touch to a royal-inspired ensemble is undoubtedly a stylish pair of sunglasses. The Princess of Wales, Meghan Markle, and Zara Tindall are frequently photographed sporting statement eyewear, ranging from oversized frames to classic aviator and chic cat-eye styles. Finlay's Henrietta Sunglasses are £160, while Ralph Lauren's RA5321 Sunglasses are £96. Reiss offers the Kaia Sunglasses at £58 (previously £150), and Ray-Ban's RB2223 Sunglasses are £155





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