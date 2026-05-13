Emergency responders found drowned woman wedged between sea defense rocks, inquest hears

Expert Richard Lyon suggested that paramedics and police dispatched to the scene did not adhere to basic guidelines requiring rescue attempts within 30 minutes of the first responder's arrival. He also noted that the lack of awareness in establishing the right rescue time may have affected the overall handling of the incident.

Paramedics and police dispatched to assist a mother trapped headfirst underwater following reports that she had fallen between sea defense rocks as the tide receded, did not adhere to guidelines requiring a rescue attempt within 30 minutes of the first responder's arrival; the inquest heard that guidelines clearly state the clock starts when the first responder arrives, regardless of the submersion time reported by bystanders.

Emergency services were sent to the Lowestoft seafront, Suffolk, and arrived at the scene to find the mother, 32, trapped, and were unable to save her. The inquest also questioned the handling of the incident by emergency responders, including the incorrect assumption that she was dead and the seemingly chaotic responses to her distress call





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Contract Submission Response Procedure Process Emergency Rescue Guidelines Ambulance Response Cooperation Recovery Rescue Poor Handling Response Arrangements Emergency Response

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