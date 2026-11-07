Emergency Response to Barge Fire in Sydney's Rozelle Bay

A barge fire in Sydney's Rozelle Bay prompted a rapid emergency response from Fire Rescue NSW and police. Thick smoke blanketed the city as crews suppressed flames and ensured no personnel remained on board.

Emergency services responded to a significant fire involving a barge in Sydney's inner west on Saturday, with thick smoke visible across the metropolitan area. The incident occurred in Rozelle Bay near Sydney Harbour around 10:30am, triggering a rapid mobilization of first responders to the waterway.

Rapid Fire Suppression Timeline

Fire Rescue NSW Superintendent Kevin Smith confirmed that twenty firefighters from five separate stations arrived at the scene within eight minutes of receiving Triple-Zero calls. The swift deployment allowed crews to immediately begin assessing the situation and suppressing the blaze before it could spread further to nearby vessels or infrastructure.

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Emergency personnel were ferried to the location by a NSW Police boat to access the burning vessel safely. Superintendent Smith stated that crews conducted final fire suppression efforts and thorough search operations to determine if anyone remained inside the structure. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the barge's occupant, who was away from the location at the time the fire started.

Gas Canisters and Explosion Details

A spokesperson for NSW Police reported that the blaze was triggered by gas canisters that caught alight and subsequently exploded. This mechanical failure was identified as the primary cause of the intense flames that quickly engulfed the barge and caused significant structural damage to the vessel.

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Social media images captured during the incident showed flames covering the barge, followed by views of the smouldering vessel with part of an exterior wall burnt out. Witnesses also shared images of a dark cloud of smoke billowing over Sydney, highlighting the visibility and scale of the event for local residents and commuters.

Local Witness Accounts and Community Impact

One local resident described the speed of the incident on social media, noting that the barge went up so fast but praised the amazing response from emergency services. The witness added that the Port Authority boat pumped a load of water on the fire, aiding the initial containment efforts before the main fire brigade boats arrived on scene.

Another social media user, identifying as a local resident living just next to the incident, highlighted the proximity of the event. They noted that the fire occurred in pretty much the same spot as a barge fire that took place in the area just last week, suggesting a recurring issue or location vulnerability in Rozelle Bay.

Investigation and Next Steps

Authorities continue to monitor the aftermath of the incident as crews complete their search operations. The focus remains on ensuring the site is fully extinguished and safe, with no reports of harm to individuals despite the dramatic nature of the explosion and fire.

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The incident has drawn attention to safety protocols for vessels docked in inner-city harbours. Emergency services praised the coordination between Fire Rescue NSW, NSW Police, and the Port Authority in managing the emergency effectively and minimizing potential risks to the surrounding community.