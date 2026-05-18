Emergency Services in Bolton Water Rescue Teams Responding to Incident at Jumbled Country Park

This news describes emergency services' response to an incident at Jumbled Country Park in Bolton, including the attendance of multiple units such as police, paramedics, and fire crews, and the focus of the response around the reservoir in the main car park.

Emergency services at The Jumbles park in Bolton Water rescue teams rushed to the scene with multiple units, including police, paramedics, and fire crews responding to an incident at Jumbled Country Park near Bradshaw Road.

A rope rescue team and water rescue units were present assisting with the incident. Crews from both Greater Manchester and Lancashire Fire Services attended, and the response was focused around the reservoir in the main car park. No further details about the incident have been confirmed yet, but social media posts showed an 'unbelievable amount of emergency services' in attendance





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Emergency Services Bolton Water Rescue Teams Country Park Incident Greater Manchester Fire And Rescue Service Lancashire Fire Service Helicopter Fire Engines Ambulances Police Cars Social Media

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