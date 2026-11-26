Former England striker Emile Heskey faces scrutiny for promoting Supreme CBD products linked to founder Anthony Fowler, despite unapproved health claims and Advertising Standards Authority warnings.

Former England international and Premier League striker Emile Heskey is currently facing intense public scrutiny for his high-profile promotional activities with Supreme CBD, a brand founded by ex-Olympic boxer Anthony Fowler. The 48-year-old legend, known for his 110 Premier League goals for clubs including Liverpool and Leicester City, has been filming numerous video advertisements for the company's cannabidiol products, including gummies and oils, while standing in warehouse settings. These promotional efforts have drawn significant criticism due to the brand's repeated violations of advertising regulations and unsubstantiated medical claims associated with the company's leadership.

Heskey's Role in Supreme CBD Marketing Campaign

Emile Heskey appears prominently in marketing materials where he presents Supreme CBD strawberry gummies and oil, offering exclusive discount codes to his followers on social media platforms. He has publicly stated on Instagram that he swears by these products for improving his sleep and easing physical aches, describing their effects as fantastic for his well-being over several years. This personal endorsement has placed the former footballer in the same ambassadorial roster as reality television personality Katie Price, creating a stark contrast to his previous status as one of English football's most respected athletes. Heskey's involvement involves filming multiple videos each month, a commitment that has intensified questions regarding his awareness of the regulatory issues surrounding the products he is selling.

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Regulatory Breaches and Medical Safety Concerns

The Advertising Standards Authority has taken specific action against Supreme CBD, particularly in June, for its continued use of prohibited claims that cannabidiol could treat, prevent, or cure human diseases. The regulator has upheld numerous complaints regarding celebrity promotions that failed to clearly identify themselves as advertisements, violating strict guidelines on health-related marketing. Additionally, the company's founder, Anthony Fowler, has made unsubstantiated claims that the products can help treat mental health conditions and autism in children, assertions that have been widely condemned by medical professionals. Fowler previously claimed that refusing chemotherapy for his two-year-old daughter's tumour in favor of CBD oil had a massive effect on the condition, a narrative that was amplified by brand ambassador Katie Price.

Medical Warnings and Consumer Safety Risks

British medical and food safety authorities have issued clear warnings advising that CBD should not be administered to individuals under the age of 18 due to potential developmental risks. The National Health Service acknowledges that while cannabidiol has some recognized medical uses, the quality and content of products sold online remain highly uncertain and potentially dangerous. There is no guarantee that items sold in health stores meet safety standards, and certain medicinal treatments require regular monitoring due to potential effects on the liver. Consumers are strongly advised to seek medical guidance before using these products, especially if they are currently taking other medications that could interact with cannabidiol.

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Public Reaction and Heskey's Professional Standing

Emile Heskey's decision to promote these products has complicated his post-retirement career, which had previously included roles with England's youth pathway, Leicester's women's team, and regular punditry work for the BBC. Despite the controversy, the former striker continues to be a regular on the speakers' circuit, with appearances booked before Christmas, and was recently a guest of honor at Liverpool's Anfield VIP Experience. The juxtaposition of his distinguished football career, which included winning five trophies at Liverpool and seven caps for England in a match against Poland, with his current commercial ventures has led to widespread discussion among fans and critics alike. Questions remain regarding the financial incentives driving these partnerships and whether Heskey is fully aware of the legal and ethical complexities surrounding the brand's practices.

Future Implications for Celebrity Endorsements

The ongoing situation involving Emile Heskey and Supreme CBD highlights the growing pressure on celebrities to ensure they are thoroughly vetting the brands they represent. With the Advertising Standards Authority actively monitoring and penalizing unverified health claims, the risk for both the influencers and the companies involved continues to rise. As regulatory bodies tighten their grip on misleading marketing in the wellness industry, the line between personal recommendation and commercial obligation becomes increasingly blurred. The resolution of this controversy may set a precedent for how former athletes navigate the commercial landscape while maintaining their reputations and public trust.