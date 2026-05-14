Emilee Hembrow Slams Tammy Hembrow's Oversharing Nature

Emilee Hembrow, Tammy Hembrow's influencer sister, has publicly criticized her for oversharing her relationship milestones. Emilee, 34, appeared in a TikTok clip with their father Mark, where she cheekily took aim at her sister's outspoken nature. Tammy, 32, has had several high-profile romances and is currently dating Sydney model Grayson Te Moana. The text also mentions Tammy's ex-fling Bailey Smith, her ex-husband Matt Zukowski, and her airport reunion with Matt Poole.

Emilee Hembrow , Tammy Hembrow 's influencer sister, has publicly criticized her for oversharing her relationship milestones . Emilee, 34, appeared in a TikTok clip with their father Mark, where she cheekily took aim at her sister's outspoken nature.

Tammy, 32, has had several high-profile romances and is currently dating Sydney model Grayson Te Moana. The couple was spotted locking lips on the Gold Coast, shortly after confirming their relationship. Emilee, 34, has also appeared in a TikTok clip with their father Mark, where she criticized her sister's oversharing nature. Tammy and her ex-boyfriend Matt Poole enjoyed a happy airport reunion in Sydney, with their blended family appearing relaxed together.

Tammy and her ex-boyfriend Matt Zukowski also had a short-lived engagement and marriage. The text is approximately 2500 characters and has three paragraphs





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Emilee Hembrow Tammy Hembrow Oversharing Relationship Milestones Tiktok Clip Gold Coast Sydney Model Grayson Te Moana Bailey Smith Matt Zukowski Matt Poole Airport Reunion Blended Family

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