Emilia Clarke Discusses Industry Negligence During Nude Scenes and Her Health Struggles

Actress Emilia Clarke reveals the lack of care she experienced filming nude scenes, praises Game of Thrones' approach, and opens up about survivor's guilt following brain aneurysms and her father's death.

Emilia Clarke has spoken candidly about the lack of care she encountered while filming nude scenes across her career, suggesting such issues could have been avoided with more consideration.

The actress, aged 39, acknowledged the supportive environment on the set of Game of Thrones, where she appeared in many such scenes, but shared with Variety that she felt less secure on other productions. She explained, "I've experienced lack of care on other jobs which I think could have been prevented with some consideration. I don't want to specifically name names. There have been numerous times when I've thought, 'This ain't right.

' And again, it's not about someone abusing power; it's about a lack of thought and care. " In the same interview, Clarke also opened up about experiencing survivor's guilt after surviving two life-threatening brain aneurysms during her tenure on the HBO fantasy series, where she portrayed Daenerys Targaryen. She reflected, "For years, I felt I had cheated death and it was coming for me. I truly believed I had done something wrong and shouldn't be here.

" She added with dark humor, "I also thought it ruined my ability to act, which some people might agree with! " Discussing her iconic role now, she stated, "I have gone through every circuitous route to get to where I am now, finally able to be very grateful for everything Game of Thrones did and gave me.

I no longer feel trapped in it or by its results; I feel really lucky it happened to me, even luckier to have had time to understand what that was, and now I feel firmly on the other side.

" This follows her revelation that she froze her eggs at age 35 after enduring a stressful period that included her health battles. After twice undergoing brain surgery, she also suffered the devastating loss of her father, Peter, to cancer. Speaking to The Times, Clarke, who is currently single, explained how these experiences prompted her to plan for future motherhood.

"You go through certain universal moments, like freezing your eggs at 35," she said. "Many women around that age are doing the same. " She further detailed her emotional struggles, admitting she wanted to isolate herself after these traumatic events. "I did go through years where I wanted to shut my front door and sit in my nest.

I can't begin to describe how young and naive I was when I started. I had no understanding of the industry.

Then I had this life-threatening brain injury and was so unwell, constantly thinking I would die. And then my dad died, which was bigger than the brain hemorrhages.

" In another interview on the How To Fail podcast with Elizabeth Day, Clarke revealed she kept her health issues secret from HBO and returned to work for Game of Thrones promotions barely a month after her first aneurysm. She described suffering the first aneurysm at age 24 in 2011 while exercising.

"The night before I'd had this horrible headache and felt restless, anxious, and stressed," she recalled. "I remember thinking, 'I don't feel good in my brain and body,' but I dismissed it because I got headaches often. At the gym, it felt particularly hard, but I was in a self-critical mode, pushing myself to continue.

" Following a second brain hemorrhage, she said she "shut down emotionally" and lived in constant fear that death would catch up to her. Clarke now stars in the TV show Ponies and continues to speak openly about her health, grief, and the importance of self-care and consideration in the entertainment industry.

The article highlights several key themes: the need for better safety protocols for actors during intimate scenes, the long-term psychological impact of surviving a medical crisis, and the personal growth that comes from overcoming trauma. Clarke's journey from a young, inexperienced actress to someone who has faced mortality and loss illustrates resilience. Her comments point to systemic issues in film and television production where performers' wellbeing can be overlooked, even without malicious intent.

The piece also touches on fertility choices and planning for the future after a health scare, as well as the desire to reclaim one's narrative after a globally recognized role. Overall, it portrays a reflective, honest conversation about fame, health, and industry practices





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emilia Clarke Nude Scenes Game Of Thrones Brain Aneurysm Survivor's Guilt Fertility Health Interview

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Steve Clarke moaners called out by Ian Maxwell after new Scotland dealThe national team boss signed a new four-year deal which will take him to the end of the next World Cup in 2030

Read more »

Scintica Expert Discusses Advancements in NIR-II Imaging for Preclinical ResearchIn this interview, Jade Marrow, Senior Product Manager at Scintica Instrumentation Inc., explains how near-infrared II (NIR-II) imaging, spanning wavelengths from 900 to 2000 nm, enables deeper tissue penetration and higher contrast in preclinical studies. She details how this technology improves translational research, biodistribution analysis, and real-time monitoring of biological processes, while highlighting Scintica's role as a global distributor supporting life sciences with a full suite of imaging modalities and comprehensive service.

Read more »

Scotland's Steve Clarke on Curacao friendly: 'Will give us an idea of the level'Scotland head coach Steve Clarke believes Saturday's friendly opponents Curacao will give an idea of the level they will face in their World Cup opener against Haiti. Scotland will take on Bolivia in their final warm-up match on 9 June in New Jersey before their Group C fixtures against Haiti, Morocco, and Brazil.

Read more »

Zoe Ball Discusses Daughter's Choice to Live with Ex-Husband Amid 'Empty Nest' ReflectionsZoe Ball opens up about her daughter Nelly's decision to live primarily with her father, Norman Cook, as she navigates the 'empty nest' phase. The DJ shares insights on family dynamics, her new boyfriend, and the impact of her mother's recent death.

Read more »