New Castle police investigate the fatal November 19 collision that killed Emiliano Amigon. The incident has left his wife Brenda and son Elias grieving while a fundraising campaign supports their future needs.

New Castle police are actively investigating the fatal vehicle collision that claimed the life of twenty-seven-year-old Emiliano Amigon on Thursday, November 19. The tragic accident occurred shortly after 7:14 am at the intersection of Frenchtown Road and East Basin Road in New Castle, Delaware, where Amigon's white GMC Savana van was struck by a red Chevrolet Sonic. Emergency medical crews transported Amigon to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Collision Details And Police Investigation

The Delaware State Police and New Castle City Police Department are examining the specific circumstances that led to the crash. According to initial reports, the driver of the red Chevrolet Sonic was traveling along Basin Road when they entered the intersection and collided with Amigon's van. The forty-five-year-old driver of the Chevrolet also sustained injuries and was transported to a local medical facility, where they remain in stable condition. Detectives are currently reviewing evidence to determine the precise sequence of events that resulted in this double-victim collision.

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Speeding Allegations And Evidence Appeal

Investigators have received specific reports indicating that the Chevrolet driver may have been traveling at a high rate of speed on Routes 202 and 141 prior to reaching the intersection. While speed has not yet been confirmed as the direct cause of the impact, law enforcement agencies are treating this information as a critical line of inquiry. Police are urgently appealing for witnesses who saw the red vehicle traveling on these routes before the collision. Additionally, they are requesting that anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage of the intersection on November 19 contact Detective Iuliano at 302-395-8048.

Grief Of Wife Brenda And Infant Son Elias

The sudden loss has devastated the family of Emiliano Amigon, leaving his wife, Brenda, to raise their one-year-old son, Elias, alone. Brenda, who previously managed their home and assisted with the administrative operations of his business, now faces the immense challenge of supporting her child without her husband. A fundraising campaign organized by Amigon's friend and mentor, Jordan Morgan, highlights the emotional toll this has taken on the family. The organizer emphasized that Emiliano was a devoted husband and that Brenda deserved many more years with him, while little Elias deserved a lifetime of memories with his father.

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Life Of Entrepreneur And E's Painting LLC

Emiliano Amigon was recognized as a hardworking entrepreneur who was building his own painting business, E's Painting LLC, to secure a better future for his family. Jordan Morgan described Amigon as humble, intelligent, and exceptionally talented, noting that he was a perfectionist who took tremendous pride in his work. He was the primary financial provider for the household, allowing Brenda to focus on caring for their son. His ambition extended beyond simple employment, as he dedicated his time and energy to creating a sustainable enterprise that reflected his professional standards.

Financial Struggles And Fundraising Efforts

The financial consequences of Amigon's death have created an immediate and severe burden for Brenda and Elias. The GoFundMe campaign established to support them aims to cover funeral expenses, housing costs, utilities, and groceries during these difficult months. The organizer noted that daily necessities such as mortgage payments and food must still be purchased, adding practical stress to their grief. All funds raised, after applicable transaction fees, are designated exclusively for Brenda and her son to help keep their household afloat while they navigate their profound loss.