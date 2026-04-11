Emilie Kiser Shares Journey of Grief and Forgiveness After Son's Drowning

Blogger Emilie Kiser opens up about her healing journey following the death of her son, Trigg, and shares her experiences with processing grief, forgiving her husband, and navigating the challenges of family life after tragedy.

Emilie Kiser , a popular blogger, has opened up about her journey of grief and healing following the tragic death of her three-year-old son, Trigg , who drowned in their backyard pool last year. The incident, which occurred on May 12, 2025, when Trigg was found unconscious, has deeply impacted the family, leading Kiser to share her experiences with her followers.

In a recent video, Kiser addressed the difficult topic of forgiveness and how she has navigated the complex emotions surrounding her husband Brady's actions on the day of the tragedy. Brady was allegedly the sole parent at home and reportedly placing a sports bet at the time of the drowning. Kiser's public sharing provides a glimpse into the ongoing healing process, which she states involves consistent therapy and a conscious effort to prioritize empathy and forgiveness, regardless of external opinions. The community support and her family's resilience are also fundamental to her and her family's healing process. \Kiser's response to a fan's question on TikTok provides insight into how she has addressed the loss in her marriage, emphasizing the importance of therapy and self-compassion. Initially, Brady could have faced a class 4 felony charge of child abuse due to evidence of Trigg being left unattended. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office later decided not to pursue charges against Brady, citing no likelihood of conviction. Since then, Kiser has been candid about her experiences, including the impact of Trigg's death on her relationship with Brady, with whom she also shares another son, Teddy. The family has found solace in each other, particularly the unwavering love for Trigg and Brady, which has helped them come together during their hard times. \Kiser, who also took a break from content creation for around three months after the tragedy, has returned and has been honest about the challenges of moving forward. In a 'get ready with me' post on TikTok, she acknowledged having a 'terrible Christmas,' which was her first since Trigg's death. She intentionally avoided forcing a traditional Christmas celebration and instead focused on making special memories with her family, including spending the holiday with extended family and making the focus about 'making memories still, but not having it feel like a normal Christmas.' The family has been working on their relationship for several months, showing resilience through their hard moments, as they also try to be the best parents to Teddy. The influencer's openness about her struggles has resonated with many, offering a message of hope and the importance of resilience in the face of immense loss and providing a glimpse into the reality of how grief can impact a family's life. Kiser also admitted that the drowning was preventable as she issued an urgent plea to parents about pool safety





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Emilie Kiser Trigg Drowning Grief Forgiveness Brady Family Healing Therapy Child Loss

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