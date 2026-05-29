Emily Atack and Danny Dyer share behind-the-scenes snaps from 'Nobody's Fool' quiz show

Emily Atack has shared behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of her ITV new quiz show Nobody's Fool with her co-presenter Danny Dyer. The show follows 10 contestants whose fate on the programme is decided by how smart their fellow contestants think they are.

Emily Atack has shared behind the scenes snaps from the set of her ITV new quiz show Nobody's Fool with her co-presenter Danny Dyer . The show follows 10 contestants whose fate on the programme is decided by how smart their fellow contestants think they are.

Emily, who also worked with Danny on Rivals, shared several photos from filming the series, which launched this month. Included in the gallery of images was a sizzling picture of Emily in a striking red dress with a sexy thigh slit up the leg and a matching scarf. Emily wore her blonde hair swept back in a low bun and accessorised with a silver stilettos, which matched her silver buckled belt.

The snaps also showed her larking about on set with Danny, 48, who was smartly dressed in a tuxedo in one sweet selfie. As well as the glamorous photos, Emily also shared her getting ready process as she posed for a gorgeous snap in in a white robe after having her hair and make-up done.

The show has already got many fans 'hooked' following its debut on Saturday - although some have slammed it as being nothing more than a rip-off of The Traitors. The programme is a quiz show with a twist, and it's not contestants' ability to get the right answer that counts - but how well they can convince their fellow contestants that they know what they are doing.

Like The Traitors, it's fundamentally a game of deception with a big prize pot of up to £100,000 on offer. Following the show's debut on Saturday, viewers were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts - and many were left thoroughly impressed. They wrote: 'Nobody's Fool is addicting! It's like I'm watching The Traitors and Secret Genius at the same time!

Great new reality competition show! I'm hooked!

' Emily and Danny said that they were fans from the get-go and praised the show's unique format. Danny Dyer said: 'This is a blinder of a game show and unlike anything I've seen before. Emily and I had a brilliant time making it and much like the audience at home will be, we were kept guessing right until the very end.

' Emily, meanwhile, added: 'It's so exciting to be part of something this new and fresh. The chance to work with Danny again was a no brainer for me. We had such a laugh. Can't wait for everyone to watch, it's an absolute must see.

' Danny also hit out at allegations that the show is ITV's answer to the BBC's smash hit The Traitors. Danny told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show: 'I actually watch it unfold on the television and I would sit back and, you know, it's a different kind of thing. And it does sound a bit like The Traitors… but it's got its own energy.





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Emily Atack Danny Dyer Nobody's Fool Quiz Show Contestants Smart Fellow Contestants Deception Prize Pot Unique Format Fans Impress Laugh Must See

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