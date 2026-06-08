Emily Atack Bans Children from Wedding Despite Being a Mother Herself

Emily Atack, the British actress, has revealed that she will not be inviting children to her upcoming wedding to fiancé Alistair Garner, despite being a mother herself. The couple, who have a 23-month-old son named Barney, plan to tie the knot in a three-day celebration in Andalusia, Spain in September. Atack, who is known for her role in the hit series 'The Inbetweeners', has decided to implement a strict no-kids policy for her wedding, a decision that has been surprisingly accepted by her guests.

Emily Atack , the 36-year-old actress known for her role in the hit series ' The Inbetweeners ', has shared some details about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Alistair Garner , a 40-year-old scientist.

The couple, who are parents to a 23-month-old son named Barney, plan to tie the knot in September in a three-day celebration in Andalusia, Spain. Despite being a mother herself, Atack has decided to ban children from attending the wedding, a decision that has surprisingly been accepted by her guests. In an interview with Romesh Ranganathan on his podcast, Atack joked that her friends are happy about the no-kids policy, with some even expressing their support with expletives.

The actress, who will be reprising her role as Sarah Stratton in the Disney+ series 'Rivals', has been enjoying the wedding planning process, from choosing napkins to finalizing the venue in Spain, where she has been vacationing with her family since childhood. Atack's mother previously hinted at the wedding date and expressed her excitement about her daughter's big day.

Last year, it was reported that the couple was considering wedding venues in Spain, with an insider revealing that they adore the stunning countryside and guaranteed sun. During her time filming her new quiz show series with Danny Dyer, Atack had her family and baby son Barney on set, as she had faced a secret sepsis battle after giving birth





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