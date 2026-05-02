Emily Atack Dazzles at Rivals Screening After Showcasing Filtered Look

Emily Atack attended the Rivals screening in London, displaying a chic style after sharing a more polished social media appearance. Discussions are already underway for a potential third series of the hit Disney+ show, based on Jilly Cooper's Polo novel, and the actress has recently moved to a quieter life with her family.

Emily Atack showcased contrasting appearances on Thursday while preparing for the screening of her show, Rivals . The 36-year-old actress, who plays Sarah Stratton , attended a preview at London’s Soho Hotel looking elegant in a satin top and trousers, complemented by gold stiletto heels and an updo.

Earlier that evening, she shared social media posts revealing a more filtered look with enhanced features and a bronzed complexion, modelling a linen co-ord. The second series of Rivals, based on Jilly Cooper’s novel, will be available on Disney+ from May 15th, with twelve episodes released in two parts. Atack recently discussed her role as a 'flawed' character, describing Sarah Stratton as 'an absolute nightmare' but acknowledging a growing audience appreciation for complex, imperfect characters.

She expressed enthusiasm for portraying women in challenging situations, noting a shift in audience perspective towards identifying with and even rooting for such characters. The success of the first series has led Disney to consider a third series, potentially based on Cooper’s novel Polo, with discussions already underway. Sources indicate filming could begin later this year, with a potential release in late 2027 or early 2028.

The potential third series may not retain the 'Rivals' title, with 'Polo' or another name being considered. The follow-up novel is anticipated to be as captivating as its predecessor. Beyond her professional life, Atack has recently relocated from London to a quieter village life with her partner Alistair Garner and son Barney, choosing a location near her mother Kate’s childhood home. This move coincides with a period of personal and professional success following her role in Rivals.

Atack has faced speculation regarding weight loss, with some suggesting the use of weight loss injections, sparking debate among her social media followers. Despite the scrutiny, many defended her right to privacy and criticized the focus on her body. The actress continues to navigate her career and personal life, embracing a new chapter with a focus on self-confidence and a fulfilling lifestyle





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