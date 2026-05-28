Emily Atack Details Wedding Plans: 'Fat, Eff Off Party' Abroad

Emily Atack reveals her September wedding to fiance Alistair Garner will be a lavish celebration abroad, likely in Spain, and she is opting for a big wedding dress inspired by 80s fashion from her show Rivals.

Emily Atack has shared further details of her upcoming wedding to her fiance Alistair Garner , revealing that her big day will be a fat, eff off party.

The 36-year-old Rivals star, who has been inspired by the 80s fashion on the show, is pushing the boat out in all areas and will also be opting for a big wedding dress. Discussing her plans for a showstopping gown, she told Grazia magazine that since Rivals, in terms of fashion, she tends to go quite big now generally.

After much speculation about the location of their September nuptials, Emily revealed she would be marrying Alistair abroad, which is thought to be somewhere in Spain. She shared her delight over marrying the 40-year-old, telling the publication that life is good and it doesn't get much better than where she is now. The mother of one, who shares her son Barney, 23 months, with Alistair, previously confirmed the month of their wedding day as September this year.

Emily got engaged to the scientist in July 2025, after they welcomed their son the previous year. Sources previously said the Inbetweeners star was considering getting married in Spain, after enjoying family holidays there since she was a child. Speaking about her wedding, she said that she thinks she has nailed it and that they are getting married in September. She has very much enjoyed the planning process, including choosing napkins and other details.

Emily's mum previously let slip that the star would tie the knot this year, after joking that Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look would be her dream mother-of-the-bride outfit. Last year it was reported that Emily and Alistair had been considering wedding venues in Spain. An insider told The Sun On Sunday that Emily has been going to Spain with her family on holiday ever since she was a child and loves the idea of getting married there.

She and Alistair adore the stunning countryside, and guaranteed sun is a bonus. She previously said she loved her family holidays there when she was growing up, as they had a property there that her dad sold a couple of years ago, but it remains their favourite place and they still go every year, staying in a hotel. Emily returned to screens as saucy seductress Sarah Stratton as Disney+ series Rivals second series was released on May 15.

The actress opened up about one complex dinner party scene ahead of its release and how it pushed her acting skills, explaining that you have to know the lines inside out, know every bit of the rhythm of it. She went on to say how the show did it all in one go, which was a new experience for her.

She described a moment in the scene where her character has to break down and added it was genuine, having had a feeling of having done it. Emily recently reflected on playing flawed women ahead of the raunchy new series return, which took place on May 15. In an interview, she described promiscuous and naughty Sarah as an absolute effing nightmare.

She told The Times that people in the past never wanted to admit that they identify with characters like Sarah as she is promiscuous and naughty. Now, characters like her, people are going why am I rooting for them? She is all for that and wants to play a flawed woman in a right bloody pickle





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