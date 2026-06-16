Emily Atack jokes she's had enough rosé to last a lifetime as she poses in a bikini and a veil in fun-filled snaps from her Cannes hen weekend

Bride-to-be Emily Atack has joked that she's had enough rosé to last a lifetime as she posed in a bikini and a veil in fun-filled snaps from her Cannes hen weekend. The mother-of-one, 36, looked incredible in a black two-piece as she posed in front of a mirror before topping up her tan in the sunshine. She also showed off her golden glow in a white bikini while living it up with her friends ahead of her wedding to Alistair Garner in Spain in September.

Bride-to-be Emily Atack has joked that she's had enough rosé to last a lifetime as she posed in a bikini and a veil in fun-filled snaps from her Cannes hen weekend.

The mother-of-one, 36, looked incredible in a black two-piece as she posed in front of a mirror before topping up her tan in the sunshine. She also showed off her golden glow in a white bikini while living it up with her friends ahead of her wedding to Alistair Garner in Spain in September. The Rivals star had a very stylish wardrobe in tow, enjoying walks in a golden satin co-ord with a novelty veil placed on her head.

And her group of friends tucked into countless bottles of Lady A rosé and enjoyed an incredible spread of food. Bride-to-be Emily Atack joked she's had enough rosé to last a lifetime as she posed in a bikini and a veil in fun-filled snaps from her perfect Cannes hen weekend on Instagram on Tuesday. The Rivals star had a very stylish wardrobe in tow, enjoying walks in a golden satin co-ord with a novelty veil placed on her head.

Emily is getting married Alistair Garner in Spain in September, (pictured in a previous snap) Emily had about 20 friends with her on her hen, with the group all posing for photos together. A few days before, Emily shared another batch of photos and posed up a storm in her sparkly rainbow sequinned dress and veil. Emily first revealed on Friday she'd jetted off for her hen party.

She also posted a cheeky snap with her friends leaning over a balcony, followed by a series of fun-filled pool moments from the celebrations. Captioning the post, Emily simply wrote: Hen done. It comes after Emily revealed she's banned children from attending her wedding to Alistair, despite being a mother herself. The actress has laid down strict rules for the three-day celebrations in Andalusia, Spain.

Emily previously shared that her nuptials will be inspired by her role in the hit 80s series Rivals, declaring she wants a huge dress and a big f**k off party to celebrate her big day. The star, who shares her son Barney, 23 months, with Alistair, previously confirmed the month of their wedding day as September this year. Emily got engaged to the scientist in July 2025, after they welcomed their son the previous year.

But the Inbetweeners star has admitted that she's told her guests that no children will be allowed, adding she's been surprised by how accepting they've been of the idea.

The mother-of-one, 36, looked incredible in a black two-piece as she posed in front of a mirror before topping up her tan in the sunshine She had a spray tan to give herself a golden glow Emily had about 20 friends with her on her hen, with the group all posing for photos together Emily is having a no-kids allowed wedding so that people can really let their hair down She showed off some of her moves on a sunny balcony It looks like all her friends were thrilled to be getting into the spirit of things with her Emily looked picture perfect in the gallery of images and made memories to last a lifetime The Inbetweeners star was considering getting married in Spain, after enjoying family holidays there since she was a child.

She said: We're being kind to our friends and making sure that people don't have to worry too much about paying for lots of things, but we have said no kids at the wedding, no children. Speaking on The Romesh Ranganathan Show podcast, Emily added: I'm surprised by how many people are happy about that. I thought I'd get a lot of people kicking off, but they're like no, f*** those kids.

Sources previously said the Inbetweeners star was considering getting married in Spain, after enjoying family holidays there since she was a child. Speaking about her wedding, she said: I think I've nailed it. We're getting married in September. I've very much enjoyed the planning process.

She went on to tell Luxury London Magazine: Choosing napkins and stuff. I'm like, My God, my life is here! Emily's mum previously let slip that the star would tie the knot this year, after joking that Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look would be her dream mother-of-the-bride outfit. An insider told The Sun On Sunday: Emily has been going to Spain with her family on holiday ever since she was a child and loves the idea of getting married there.

A source said: Emily has been going to Spain with her family on holiday ever since she was a child and loves the idea of getting married there. Emily's mum previously let slip that the star would tie the knot this year, after joking that Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look would be her dream mother-of-the-bride outfit Speaking about her wedding, Emily said: I think I've nailed it. We're getting married in September





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Emily Atack Cannes Hen Weekend Rosé Bikini Veil Wedding Alistair Garner Spain Rivals Star Golden Satin Co-Ord Lady A Rosé Andalusia Spain No Kids Allowed Wedding

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