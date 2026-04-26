Emily Atack on 'Flawed' Characters and 'Rivals' Season 3 Possibility

Emily Atack reflects on her role in the upcoming series of 'Rivals,' discussing her preference for playing complex female characters. News also emerges of potential plans for a third series based on Jilly Cooper's 'Polo,' following the success of the Disney+ adaptation.

Emily Atack has discussed her approach to portraying complex and morally ambiguous characters as the highly anticipated second series of ' Rivals ' approaches its release next month.

The actress, known for her willingness to embrace challenging roles, describes her character Sarah Stratton as 'an absolute nightmare' but acknowledges a growing audience appreciation for flawed female protagonists. This shift in perspective, where viewers are questioning why they sympathize with characters traditionally considered 'naughty' or 'promiscuous,' is something Atack actively seeks in her work. She expresses a desire to embody women navigating difficult circumstances, embracing the messiness and imperfections that make them relatable.

The upcoming series, based on Jilly Cooper’s novel, continues to generate buzz, not only for its compelling narrative but also for its explicit content. Victoria Smurfit, another cast member, humorously noted her son’s disinterest in watching the show, highlighting the mature themes explored within. Disney+, clearly confident in the show’s success, is already exploring the possibility of a third series, potentially adapting Cooper’s novel 'Polo.

' Discussions are underway regarding the title and overall direction of the potential third installment, with the understanding that many of the established characters will carry over. Filming could commence later this year, with a projected release in late 2027 or early 2028. The production of 'Rivals' was deeply impacted by the passing of author Jilly Cooper during filming.

Katherine Parkinson, a member of the cast, shared the collective devastation felt by the team and their commitment to honoring Cooper’s legacy. The cast hopes the second series will serve as a fitting tribute to her work. A recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the escalating conflict between Lord Tony Baddingham, played by David Tennant, and Rupert Campbell-Black, portrayed by Alex Hassell, alongside the return of familiar faces like Aidan Turner and Nafessa Williams.

The synopsis hints at a heightened struggle for the Central South West television franchise, promising a dramatic and intense continuation of the story. The show’s initial success in 2024 has paved the way for these ongoing discussions and demonstrates the enduring appeal of Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles





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Emily Atack Rivals Jilly Cooper Disney+ Television Season 3 Polo David Tennant Aidan Turner

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