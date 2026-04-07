Emily Atack Shares a Look Inside Her New Country Cottage After Easter Sunday Celebrations

Actress Emily Atack provides a glimpse into her new country cottage, showcasing images from her Easter Sunday celebrations with fiancé Alistair Garner. The report details her move to a village near her mother, highlighting the peaceful setting and her recent lifestyle shift. The images reveal the aftermath of the festivities, the details of the food, and the overall ambiance of the event.

Emily Atack has offered a glimpse into her newly acquired country cottage , sharing images from Easter Sunday celebrations with her fiancé, Alistair Garner . The actress, who recently relocated to a village a mere fifteen minutes from her mother Kate Robbins, showcased her idyllic new home. The candid snapshots portrayed the couple on Monday, perhaps nursing the aftereffects of the festive gathering.

Emily, sporting bunny ears and holding a coffee mug, and Alistair, wearing a casual sweatshirt, both appeared to be taking it easy. Emily captioned the image with a toast to their successful hosting, and the images provided a peek into the charming setting of their country home, including the beautifully set table, the scattered remnants of drinks, and the delightful spread of food, all set on a linen-covered table. A further look into the garden revealed an annex and a bartender employed to serve drinks. The move marks a shift for Emily, as she embraces a quieter village life, a contrast to her previous London residence. The recent relocation sees Emily returning to the vicinity of her childhood, a decision that has been attributed to the joy and happiness found in her relationship. \Emily, who welcomed her son Barney, 9 months old, with Alistair, offered fans an inside look at the aftermath of her garden party, showcasing a table laden with partially consumed beverages and bottles of alcohol, emphasizing the joyous celebration that had taken place. The image of the table offered further insight into the relaxed, convivial atmosphere of the Easter celebration, giving her followers a personal view of the special day. The food spread she displayed included salads, seafood, quiches, and various sweet treats, demonstrating the effort put into the party. Her career has seen a major boost in her fame, especially with her work in Rivals, where she stars with actors like Danny Dyer and David Tennant. The change in location, moving away from London to a more quiet place, underscores Emily's desire for a different life and a change of pace. A source close to the actress mentioned to The Sun, 'She moved out of her family home 20 years ago but is now back living just 15 minutes away from her mum in a neighbouring village. It's all because of the man she fell in love with – and how he's given her the confidence to trust herself. She's had the biggest success of her career to date since starring in Rivals and is now living the life she truly wants.' \The details shared by Emily present a narrative of her new life, highlighting her evolving career and personal relationships. The move to the country offers a fresh beginning, closer to her family and in a serene environment. The cottage, the garden party, and her overall comfort with Alistair and baby Barney reflect her contentment. The images suggest a lifestyle of simplicity and enjoyment, embracing the countryside atmosphere. The photos also included a view of a brick annex in her garden and her party had a bartender to make drinks. The Daily Mail contacted Emily's representatives for a comment, seeking further confirmation and insights into her new life. The overall picture is of a woman finding peace, happiness, and success in both her professional and personal life, with a strong emphasis on the joys of family and the tranquility of her new home. This move reflects a personal journey of settling down and finding new roots after an important success in her professional field





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Emily Atack Country Cottage Easter Sunday Alistair Garner Celebrity Lifestyle Relocation Rivals

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