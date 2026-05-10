Emily Blackwell Husband And Cowgirl Hen Do

Emily Blackwell has had a busy few days, going from a wild cowgirl themed hen do to the BAFTA TV Awards, just days after her surprise wedding. The reality star looked incredible in different dress styles and shared photos from her special days.

Made In Chelsea star Emily Blackwell has party hopped from a wild cowgirl themed hen do to the BAFTA TV Awards - days after her surprise wedding.

She looked incredible in a burgundy one-shoulder maxi dress and completed the look with nude heels and gold jewellery. Before that, she wowed in a white bodycon dress covered in small rectangular mirrors. Last week, Emily tied the knot with her husband Jordan at the Corinthia Hotel in London and beamed in snaps with her husband and their daughter Eva June. Emily has recently hinted that there will be a part two to their celebrations in Mallorca.

Emily also couldn't contain her excitement at the prospect of becoming a wife and shared the good news of her engagement during a lavish Florence getaway





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Party Gossip Emily Blackwell Made In Chelsea Hen Do Bachelor Parties BAFTA TV Awards Emily Blackwell's Husband Cowgirl Themed BAFTA TV Awards 2022 Black Strapless Mini Dress White Bodycon Dress

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