Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Shine at 'Disclosure Day' Premiere in New York

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attended the premiere of Emily's new sci-fi film 'Disclosure Day' in New York, showing affection and support. The couple, married for 16 years, continue to be Hollywood's strongest match.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski stepped out hand in hand for the premiere of Emily's new blockbuster sci-fi film, Disclosure Day , in New York on Monday.

The A-list couple appeared to be on a date night, sharing sweet PDA moments at the star-studded event. John came to support his wife in her newest role, and Emily was glowing in a cream fitted fishtail gown that flowed elegantly to the floor. A structured bodice with dramatic gold metallic ribbing fanned out from the waist upward, giving the star a futuristic look met with high fashion armour.

Her director husband opted for a dark charcoal suit with a well-tailored fit, adding a decorative broach for a pop of colour and personality. John clearly did not want to compete with the dress beside him, letting his wife's architectural gown take center stage on her big night. The couple could be seen glued to each other's hip, only leaving each other's side for a couple solo shots amid flashing cameras and an electric atmosphere.

Fans are keen to see these two still very much in love, and after 16 years of marriage, they continue to be one of Hollywood's strongest matches. The two daughters they share, Hazel, 12, and Violet, 9, have been raised largely away from the spotlight, as the famous couple keep a low profile when it comes to their children.

While their parents are household names, daughters Hazel and Violet appear to be charmingly unimpressed by Hollywood; Emily once shared a hilariously blunt reaction from the two following her box-office role in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Despite Emily's blockbuster success, the 43-year-old isn't shy to sing her husband's praise before her own. The married couple co-starred in the Oscar-nominated A Quiet Place Part II, directed by Krasinski in 2021.

It was their undeniable chemistry at the US premiere on Monday night that stole the show, as the couple frequently broke into laughter and held each other in a way that is refreshingly genuine. The loved-up display offered a glimpse into a relationship that many aspire to have, as fans flooded comment sections to share in their adoration. One fan said on Instagram, 'Couple goals! So glad to see them still going strong!

' Another chimed in with 'Always a stunning couple,' and 'They really like each other. That's the key, and respect. They're both really funny.

' The evening was a testament to their enduring bond and mutual support, both personally and professionally





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Emily Blunt John Krasinski Disclosure Day Premiere Hollywood Couple

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