Emily Blunt and Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day Promotions Kick Off

Emily Blunt and Steven Spielberg's sci-fi epic Disclosure Day has kicked off promotions with a photocall in Paris. The film, out on June 12, stars Emily as Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist and former journalist at the centre of a massive government conspiracy unraveling. Emily's performance has been praised as incredible as she stars alongside Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo in the David Koepp screenplay.

After earning acclaim for her incredible turn in Disclosure Day , Emily Blunt kicked off promotions for Steven Spielberg 's sci-fi epic at a photocall in Paris on Tuesday.

The science fiction movie, out on June 12, stars Emily, 43, as Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist and former journalist at the centre of a massive government conspiracy unraveling. Emily's performance has been praised as incredible as she stars alongside Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo in the David Koepp screenplay.

The star cut an elegant figure in a white frilled gown as she joined co-stars Colman and Josh for the photocall in France ahead of the film's UK premiere. It was first reported in April 2024 that Spielberg's next project would be a UFO movie, with filming taking place from February to May last year in New York, New Jersey and Atlanta. After a press viewing, one senior entertainment reporter wrote on X: 'I loved Disclosure Day.

A dense roller-coaster ride blending chase film, love story, & mystery, all wrapped in sci-fi wonder. Emily is already being tipped for Oscars glory for her role in the film. A synopsis for the film reads: 'If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people.

We are coming close to... Disclosure Day.

' Spielberg's fascination with UFOs and outer space began in childhood, when his father woke him one night to watch the Perseid meteor shower from a field near their home in Haddon Heights, New Jersey. That early wonder inspired his first amateur film project at just 17, a 1964 feature-length sci-fi movie called Firelight, which he screened at a local Phoenix theater for family and friends, charging $1 per ticket.

That film seemed to set the director on the path about the unknown, as his 1977 Close Encounters of the Third Kind was released, followed by E.T. in 1982. Both films were blockbuster hits, with E.T. becoming the highest-grossing film of all time for over a decade, surpassing Star Wars. More recently, in 2005, Spielberg revamped the timeless War of the Worlds, which was one of that year's top films.

He has returned to his roots with Disclosure Day, which is based on his original story, but was penned by Koepp, who helped write Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park: The Lost World, and War of the Worlds. In December, the first trailer offered a tantalizing glimpse into the story that promises to shake the world with revelations about alien life, while keeping much of the plot shrouded in mystery





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