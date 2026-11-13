Emily Blunt, Michelle Williams, and Drew Barrymore Shine at MoMA Film Benefit Honoring Steven Spielberg

Actresses Emily Blunt, Michelle Williams, and Drew Barrymore attended the 18th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in New York City. The Chanel-presented gala honored director Steven Spielberg.

Emily Blunt, Michelle Williams, and Drew Barrymore joined forces at the 18th Annual Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel in New York City on Thursday. The star-studded evening served to honor acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, whose cinematic legacy includes iconic films such as Jaws from 1975, Raiders Of The Lost Ark from 1981, and Schindler's List from 1993.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinsi Red Carpet

Emily Blunt, aged 43, commanded attention in a sleeveless black jumpsuit featuring leather details on the front for an edgy flare. She paired the ensemble with open-toed black heels, dangling gold earrings, and a flashy ring on her right hand while pulling her hair into a chic updo.

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Blunt was accompanied by her husband John Krasinski, who donned a light gray suit with a white dress shirt and black tie. The couple, who married in 2010, shared sweet moments on the red carpet including a gentle kiss on her forehead.

Michelle Williams and Drew Barrymore Fashion

Michelle Williams, aged 46, wore a see-through netted top in black and green tweed with a matching skirt past her knees. She completed the look with black and white pumps and long dangling earrings while styling her blonde hair in light waves.

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Drew Barrymore, aged 51, opted for a wacky outfit consisting of a plain black shirt and high-waisted black trousers. She layered a black and white-checkered tweed coat with fringed details and added a black hat to her ensemble.

Other Hollywood Stars in Attendance

Zoe Saldana stepped onto the red carpet in a sleeveless sheer top with a blue bralette underneath a high-waisted skirt. Riley Keough wore a sleeveless black dress with gold Chanel symbol embellishments and open-toed black heels.

The event celebrated the cultural impact of Hollywood legends while showcasing the latest fashion trends from top-tier designers and industry professionals.