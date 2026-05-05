Emily Blunt Poses with Sister and Stanley Tucci at the Met Gala

Emily Blunt, Felicity Tucci, and Stanley Tucci were spotted together at the Met Gala in New York City, showcasing their style at the event themed 'Costume Art.' The gala, co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, raises funds for the Costume Institute.

The Met Gala , held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York City on Monday night, saw a stylish family affair as Emily Blunt posed with her sister Felicity and brother-in-law Stanley Tucci .

The trio, who recently completed a promotional tour for their film Devil Wears Prada, were impeccably dressed for the event. Emily, 43, showcased her fashion sense in a semi-sheer top adorned with tassels and pearl detailing, paired with trousers and Jimmy Choo heels. Stanley, 65, opted for a sophisticated velvet suit jacket and dark shades, while Felicity, 45, stunned in a lace corset and two-piece ensemble.

This year's Met Gala theme is 'Costume Art,' with a dress code of 'Fashion Is Art,' encouraging attendees to explore the relationship between fashion and the human body as a canvas. The event is co-chaired by a prominent group including Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour. This marks Williams' first time leading the gala, while Kidman has previously co-chaired in 2003 and 2005, and Beyonce served as an honorary chair in 2013.

The Costume Institute's exhibition will feature historical and contemporary garments, categorized around the classical and nude body, ageing and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body. The exhibit is supported by lead sponsors Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who also serve as honorary co-chairs. Curator Andrew Bolton explained that the theme 'Costume Art' reflects the institute's history and emphasizes fashion's artistic status due to its connection with the body. Yves Saint Laurent is also a sponsor of the exhibit.

Looking ahead, the 2026 Met Gala will have a host committee featuring Anthony Vaccarello, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Sam Smith, and Teyana Taylor. The 'Costume Art' exhibition will run from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, following the Met Gala on May 4. The Met Gala is a significant fundraising event for the museum and the primary source of funding for the Costume Institute.

The 2026 Met Gala is particularly noteworthy as it is the first since Anna Wintour stepped down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue after a remarkable 37-year tenure. She remains involved as global director for Vogue and global chief content officer at Conde Nast, and has appointed Chloe Malle as the new head of editorial content at Vogue.

Wintour's influence has been instrumental in transforming the Met Gala into the high-profile celebrity event it is today, attracting stars like Rihanna, the Kardashians, Blake Lively, and Zendaya. Last year's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' reportedly led to lower attendance as some celebrities avoided potential missteps related to the theme's focus on Black dandyism. The event continues to be a major cultural moment, blending fashion, art, and celebrity in a spectacular display





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Emily Blunt Stanley Tucci Met Gala Fashion Costume Art Beyonce Nicole Kidman Venus Williams Anna Wintour Costume Institute

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