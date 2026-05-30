Emily in Paris Season 6 Filming in Mykonos: Lily Collins Spotted in Steamy Scenes

The final season of Emily in Paris takes Emily to Mykonos, Greece, where she reconnects with Gabriel. New photos show passionate kisses and fun with cast.

The sun-drenched Greek island of Mykonos has become the unexpected backdrop for the sixth and final season of Netflix 's hit series Emily in Paris. Exclusive photographs from the set reveal star Lily Collins , 37, filming steamy scenes with co-star Lucas Bravo, who plays her on-again, off-again love interest Gabriel.

In one image, the pair share a passionate kiss on a secluded beach after a boozy party, signaling a potential reunion for the will-they-won't-they couple. Collins, dressed in a black and white asymmetric cow-print dress, was spotted at the exclusive JackieO' Beach Club, overlooking Super Paradise Bay, alongside other cast members including Ashley Park, Minnie Driver, and Philippine Leroy Beaulieu.

The season picks up after the previous season's cliffhanger, where Emily received a postcard from Gabriel inviting her to meet him in Greece while he worked on a billionaire's yacht. The show's creator, Darren Star, has described the final season as a fitting conclusion to Emily's journey, with themes of self-discovery and romance reaching a crescendo. The Mykonos setting marks a shift from the show's typical Parisian glamour, following the fifth season's relocation to Rome and Venice.

The cast will also film scenes in Monaco before eventually returning to Paris for the conclusion. Simon Robson, the series production designer, explained that the Greek location was chosen to emphasize Emily's emotional journey.

'Mykonos represents freedom and spontaneity, a contrast to Emily's structured life in Paris,' he said. The season promises to explore deeper character arcs: Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) grapples with her singing career, Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy Beaulieu) faces a business crisis, and new character Princess Jane (Minnie Driver) adds eccentric comic relief. Lily Collins, daughter of musician Phil Collins, has expressed mixed emotions about ending the series, calling it 'the adventure of a lifetime' in a social media video.

Despite critical derision for its frothy plotlines, the show remains a ratings juggernaut; season five amassed 27 million views within its first 11 days on Netflix. Fans have long speculated about Emily's love life, which has included romances with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), but the enduring chemistry with Gabriel has kept viewers invested. The beach kiss suggests a potential reconciliation, though the season's many subplots could complicate matters.

Production insiders hint at a bittersweet finale that honors the show's legacy while providing closure. The final season is set to premiere in late 2025, and anticipation is high.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi photos have fueled online debates about character endings, with some fans hoping for a Parisian wedding and others expecting a career-focused resolution. Regardless, the Mykonos shoot has injected fresh energy into the series, offering a visual feast of turquoise waters and whitewashed architecture. As Lily Collins put it, 'This season is about embracing the unexpected, just like Emily would.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emily In Paris Lily Collins Mykonos Netflix Final Season

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Critics are stunned by Emily Blunt's 'astounding' performance in Disclosure DaySteven Spielberg returns with sci-fi film Disclosure Day. While the film isn't out yet, early reviewers can't get enough of this alien-themed blockbuster. Find out if it's worth the watch at Grazia.

Read more »

Emily Atack and Danny Dyer share behind-the-scenes snaps from 'Nobody's Fool' quiz showEmily Atack has shared behind-the-scenes snaps from the set of her ITV new quiz show Nobody's Fool with her co-presenter Danny Dyer. The show follows 10 contestants whose fate on the programme is decided by how smart their fellow contestants think they are.

Read more »

Emily Cassap: 'An exciting young talent' - Meet Northern Ireland's new recruitNorthern Ireland manager Michael McArdle says that teenager Emily Cassap is an 'exciting young talent' as she is called into the senior squad for the first time.

Read more »

The Boroughs Season 2 Update: Showrunners Reveal Three-Season Arc PlanThe Boroughs showrunners Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews reveal a three-season arc plan for the series, leaving fans speculating about season 2 and its storyline.

Read more »