Emily Ratajkowski Defies Backlash with New Risqué Social Media Posts

Emily Ratajkowski returns to Instagram with revealing photos from Mallorca after facing criticism for a controversial topless shoot breastfeeding a doll for New York Magazine.

Emily Ratajkowski has defiantly returned to social media with a new series of risqué photos from her Mallorca holiday, just days after facing fierce backlash over a controversial topless shoot where she was pictured breastfeeding a doll while drinking wine.

The 35-year-old model and actress shared a carousel of images on Instagram on Wednesday, showcasing her toned physique in a variety of revealing outfits, including a plunging black bikini, a low-cut beach dress, and a red mesh dress worn without underwear. She captioned the post: back on my favorite island and trying out some new ones too.

The photos appear to be a direct response to the criticism she received for her latest editorial with New York Magazine, which fans described as disturbing and uncomfortable. In that shoot, Ratajkowski posed topless while cradling a doll to her chest in a simulated breastfeeding pose, a bottle of wine nearby, wearing only a leather jacket.

The images were intended to promote her new essay for the magazine titled motherf*****, but many social media users expressed outrage, accusing her of sexualizing breastfeeding and using a baby as a prop. Comments flooded in with remarks like Since when do we breastfeed and drink alcohol? This is so uncomfortable and The desperation for attention has reached a point where people have completely lost their sense of taste.

Despite the backlash, Ratajkowski appears unapologetic, continuing to share provocative content that aligns with her outspoken views on female sexuality and empowerment





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Emily Ratajkowski Backlash Risqué Photos Breastfeeding Doll New York Magazine

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