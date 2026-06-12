Emily Ratajkowski Details Post-Divorce Dating Spree and Sexual Awakening in Candid Essay

In an essay for The Cut, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski reflects on her life after divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard, describing a period of compulsive dating and a conscious shift in her sexual identity. She addresses rumors of infidelity, her embrace of a femme fatale persona, and the raw emotions behind her highly publicized romantic escapades, including encounters with high-profile figures. The piece explores themes of grief, empowerment, and defiance against societal expectations of single mothers.

Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about her personal life following her divorce, describing a period of intense and public dating. She separated from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 after welcoming their son Sylvester the previous year.

The split was surrounded by rumors of infidelity on his part. In the aftermath, Ratajkowski engaged in a series of high-profile romantic entanglements, including rumors linking her to Brad Pitt, on-and-off flings with DJ Orazio Rispo, and relationships with Pete Davidson and Eric Andre. She was also seen kissing Harry Styles in Tokyo in March 2023, an incident that reportedly upset his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Ratajkowski has now detailed this chapter of her life in an essay for The Cut, where she reveals a stark shift in her self-perception and behavior. She recalls moving from being seen as a Madonna to a derogatory term, embracing a sexually assertive persona. In the essay, she also confesses to a significant change in her sexual history and mindset after the marriage ended.

She promoted the essay with an Instagram post that depicted her in a provocative pose, miming breastfeeding a doll with a man in underwear visible in the background, symbolizing the lifestyle she describes. Her ex-husband, a film producer known for projects like Uncut Gems, and Ratajkowski married in 2018 and had their son in 2021.

In her writing, she states that their marriage deteriorated quickly after the birth, with the couple stopping intimacy six months later and separating within a year. When the breakup became public, sources accused McClard of serial cheating, a claim Ratajkowski indirectly supported by liking a tweet on the matter. She expresses frustration with the pity she encountered, feeling it reduced her to a rejected, single mother-a role she feared would strip her of freedom and options.

To cope, she constructed a protective alter ego: a seductive, dangerous femme fatale akin to Poison Ivy or Catwoman, someone who drank martinis and exuded power, not victimhood. She recounts a specific encounter with a man described as resembling a Myspace page, detailing a sexual act where she felt a primal sense of triumph.

She reveals that prior to this period, she had only been with eight partners, all of whom she believed would fall in love with her, as she sought to feel valued. After the divorce, she consciously rejected that approach, embracing a more libertine identity. Ratajkowski's essay is a raw exploration of grief, anger, and the reclamation of agency, framing her sexually charged behavior as a deliberate rebellion against the expectations of a wronged woman.

She navigates the complexities of public scrutiny, motherhood, and personal desire, presenting her story as one of transformation from a perceived Madonna to an unapologetically sexual being





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Emily Ratajkowski Divorce Sebastian Bear-Mcclard Dating Sex Confession The Cut Essay Harry Styles Brad Pitt Pete Davidson Eric Andre Femm Fatale Single Mother Infidelity Rumors

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