Emily Ratajkowski ditches signature features for bold fashion event appearance

Ratajkowski, known for her signature dark brown eyes, surprised fans by sporting hazel-colored contacts during the Gucci Cruise 2027 Show. She also wore a black jacket, knee-high boots, and a stylish purse.

Emily Ratajkowski ditched one of her signature features for a bold new look as she strutted on the runway during the Gucci Cruise 2027 Show in New York City on Saturday.

The 34-year-old model, who was recently targeted by mom-shamers over cleavage-baring selfies, joined other celebrities at the fashion event that took place in the heart of Times Square. However, as she made her way down the catwalk, the star rocked hazel-colored contacts instead of her natural dark brown eyes. Ratajkowski put on a leggy display wearing a black jacket which was secured with a belt around her waist and contained a fuzzy trim around the neckline





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Emily Ratajkowski Fashion Event Appearance Hazel-Colored Contacts Revealed Cleavage-Baring Selfies Highlighted Radiant Glow Bold New Look Glammed Up For The Show Merciless Mom-Shamers

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