Emily Ratajkowski Faces Backlash for 'Disturbing' Breastfeeding Photos

Emily Ratajkowski has sparked a social media backlash after posting provocative photos on Instagram, in which she is seen breastfeeding a doll while holding a martini glass. The model's pose, intended to promote her new essay, has been criticized by fans who find it 'disturbing and uncomfortable'. They argue that sexualizing breastfeeding and using a baby as a prop is neither cool nor fashionable. Some even question why breastfeeding is being sexualized in the first place.

Emily Ratajkowski has sparked controversy after sharing provocative photos on Instagram , where she is seen breastfeeding a doll while holding a martini glass and wearing an open leather jacket.

The model's pose, intended to promote her new essay for New York Magazine, has been criticized by fans who find it 'disturbing and uncomfortable'. They argue that sexualizing breastfeeding and using a baby as a prop is neither cool nor fashionable. Some even question why breastfeeding is being sexualized in the first place. Others express sadness and confusion about the photos, with one fan commenting, 'This is sad honestly.

Wtf are you trying to show? I'm sorry but this ain't it.





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Emily Ratajkowski Instagram Breastfeeding Photos Backlash Sexualization Of Breastfeeding

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