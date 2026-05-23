Emily Ratajkowski's New Look: Green-Hued Color Contacts and a Sultry Transformation

Emily Ratajkowski unveiled a sultry new look on Instagram this week, drawing attention to her doe eyes with green-hued color contacts. She also flaunted soft brown freckles and a cat-like look with wispy lashes.

Emily Ratajkowski unveiled a sultry new look on Instagram this week. The 34-year-old model drew attention to her doe eyes by rocking green-hued color contacts.

She wrote in the caption to her 28 million followers, 'almost scratched my eye out getting these out but... worth it :)'. In addition to the fresh eye color, the beauty also flaunted soft brown freckles speckled across her cheeks and the bridge of her nose. Ratajkowski tagged makeup artist Zahra Redgrave, who revealed the transformation took place for Gucci's Cruise 2027 Show in New York City on Saturday. Fellow model Alex Consani also appeared in the star's carousel post.

Ratajkowski's updated eye color was complemented by wispy lashes, set at the outer edges of her eyes for a cat-like look. Her glossy brunette locks were parted down the center and fell around her face as she was wrapped in a white robe in some of the backstage images. During that time she spoke to Harper's Bazaar about the launch, sharing, 'I actually really love it.

I am of an age where I love to carry a big bag – and I just think Gucci’s version is timeless and cool. It makes so much sense to me how Demna is approaching these styles.

' And the mom of one, who shares five-year-old son Sly with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, added, 'In my bag right now, I have my son's toys, I have snacks, matches. This has been such an organic, natural development of a relationship. There are a lot of days you think, “Okay, I'm going to be a Gucci girl today,” but this just feels really aligned with who I am and how I dress and what I represent, which is super rare.

' Ratajkowski went Instagram official with Romain Gavras – who used to date pop star Dua Lipa – in February. Days after Valentine's Day she shared multiple loved-up photos with Gavras, 44. The carousel post, which included a snapshot of the couple cozied up at a dinner table, did not include a caption. An image captured on film showed the filmmaker clutching Ratajkowski's head and wrapping his arm around her while she wore a backless LBD.

The new couple was first romantically linked last November, when they were spotted kissing in New York City. This appears to be the iNAMORATA swimwear designer's longest romantic relationship since her divorce from movie producer Bear-McClard in 2022





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emily Ratajkowski Gucci Cruise 2027 Show New York City Makeup Artist Zahra Redgrave Alex Consani Giglio Tote Bag Campaign Harper's Bazaar Demna Gucci Girl Romain Gavras Dua Lipa Namora Swimwear Designer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tracy Shaw unveils beautiful new look amid cancer battleThe actress who previously played Maxine Peacock in Coronation Street unveils beautiful new look amid cancer battle

Read more »

Hospitality giant unveils new look for Ayrshire venueThe stylish accommodation will form part of Buzzworks’ emerging pub, restaurant and rooms concept.

Read more »

Anne Hathaway breaks silence on facelift rumors after youthful new lookAnne Hathaway has addressed rumors that she has had a facelift after she displayed a very youthful new look in March

Read more »

Peaky Blinders returns with first look at Charles Shelby in new BBC seriesThe BBC has dropped a first look at Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton as Charles Shelby.

Read more »