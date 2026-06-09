Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in Red Cut-Out Dress at 35th Birthday Party

Emily Ratajkowski shared glamorous snaps from her 35th birthday party on Instagram, wearing a daring red crochet cut-out dress and celebrating with friends and boyfriend Romain Gavras.

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her 35th birthday with a glamorous party, sharing a series of sultry photos on Instagram that showcased her in a striking red cut-out dress.

The model stunned in the skin-tight number, which featured a daring crochet-style cutout at the front, forgoing a bra and risking a wardrobe malfunction. She paired the dress with animal-print heels and let her long brunette hair fall loosely over her shoulders. In one clip, she was seen puffing on a cigarette, while other images captured her enjoying a drink and dancing with friends.

The intimate celebration included a towering red birthday cake, which she blew out surrounded by her closest companions. The party continued late into the night, with Ratajkowski kicking back outside the venue, flaunting her toned legs, and sharing a hug with a friend. Her boyfriend, filmmaker Romain Gavras, was also present, wrapping his arm around her as they posed together and later enjoyed a cigarette and drink outside.

The birthday posts follow Ratajkowski's recent Instagram unveiling of a sultry new look, where she rocked green-hued color contacts and soft freckles for Gucci's Cruise 2027 Show in New York City. She joked in the caption about the contacts being tricky to remove but worth it. The model, who has 28 million followers, tagged makeup artist Zahra Redgrave for the transformation. Earlier in March, she posed in underwear for Gucci's Giglio tote bag campaign.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she expressed her love for the brand, calling the tote timeless and cool, and noted that she carries items like her son's toys and snacks in her bag. Ratajkowski shares her five-year-old son Sly with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, from whom she divorced in 2022. She went Instagram official with Gavras in February, posting multiple loved-up photos after Valentine's Day.

The couple were first linked in November 2023 when they were spotted kissing in New York City. This relationship appears to be her most serious since her divorce. The birthday celebration highlighted her continued presence in the fashion and social scene, capturing attention with her bold style choices and public appearances with Gavras





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Emily Ratajkowski Birthday Party Red Dress Romain Gavras Gucci

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