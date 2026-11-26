The Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk Umar, faces suspension and investigation following allegations of sexual misconduct by a Polish tourist. Katsina officials have ordered probes into the incident.

A 92-year-old Nigeria n monarch, the Emir of Daura, is currently under formal investigation after a Polish social media influencer accused him of non-consensual sexual touching. The incident occurred earlier this month during a private tour inside the Emir's palace in the northern state of Katsina. The tourist, who creates travel content on Instagram, claims that the traditional ruler groped her breasts after she expressed discomfort with his proximity.

Video Evidence and Incident Details

The allegations were documented using Meta smart glasses worn by the tourist, who recorded the interaction on her device. In the footage, which she initially shared on social media before it was removed from her Instagram account, the woman can be heard stating, 'Emir, you cannot be touching,' after the alleged assault occurred. She described the sequence of events in a now-deleted post, noting that she felt uncomfortable when the Emir grabbed her hand and began playing with it while they were seated too closely together.

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According to her account, the situation escalated when they stood up to leave. She stated that the Emir hugged and kissed her on the cheek before he proceeded to grab her breasts. The influencer emphasized the shock of the event, remarking that she had not been grabbed on the streets of Nigeria or in crowded public places, but rather within the palace of a traditional leader. She stated, 'I felt I needed to share it,' adding, 'I was assaulted.' The clip is no longer publicly available on her social media profiles.

Government and Clerical Responses

The allegation has triggered immediate official action from the Katsina State Government. Authorities have suspended all official engagements and travel for the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk Umar, while ordering a full investigation into the foreign tourist's claims. Information and Culture Commissioner Bala Salisu Zango issued a statement expressing that the government was 'deeply concerned' by the severity of the accusation against one of the state's most prominent traditional figures.

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Religious and civic leaders have also weighed in on the controversy. Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a leading cleric, took to social media to call for strict accountability. He wrote that any emir found guilty of immoral conduct should be removed and replaced immediately to safeguard the integrity, dignity, and credibility of the traditional institution. His comments reflect the high stakes for traditional rulers who maintain significant cultural and religious influence in northern Nigeria.

Verification and Public Backlash

The Daura Emirate Council has stated that it is currently examining the woman's footage to establish its authenticity. Officials are working to determine whether the video has been manipulated or artificially generated before drawing final conclusions. Despite the formal investigation, the alleged victim has faced severe criticism and danger after speaking out. Amnesty International reported that the tourist received 'hundreds of death threats' following her allegations. The human rights organization posted on X, stating that these shocking attacks on a survivor demonstrate why hundreds of cases of rape go unreported due to pervasive corruption, stigma, and victim-blaming in the country.

Context of Traditional Power

The Emir has not commented on the allegations or his suspension since they were made public. He has served as the Emir of Daura since 2007. Daura holds an extremely important position for the Hausa people, who dominate northern Nigeria. The traditional role of an emir dates back to pre-colonial times, and although these leaders have lost political power, they continue to wield significant cultural and religious authority. Politicians routinely visit the palace for royal prayers and to seek the Emir's support. The suspension marks a rare but significant intervention in the duties of a high-ranking traditional leader amid serious criminal allegations.