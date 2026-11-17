An Emirates A380 performed a go-around at Zurich Airport on Monday after 55km/h winds prevented landing. Two other flights also aborted, with all three succeeding on the second attempt.

Emirates Flight A380 executed a dramatic go-around maneuver at Zurich Airport on Monday afternoon, aborting its final approach just moments before touchdown. The Airbus A380, recognized globally as the world's largest passenger jet, was forced to climb back into the sky due to violent storm conditions sweeping through Switzerland. Strong wind gusts reaching approximately 55km per hour made safe landing impossible during the initial attempt. Pilots initiated the abort procedure to prevent a crash, demonstrating the critical safety protocols used in severe weather events.

Storm Conditions Force Multiple Abortions

Violent weather systems disrupted air traffic at Zurich Airport, compelling three separate commercial aircraft to abandon their landing approaches on Monday. The Emirates A380 was the most prominent example, with viral footage capturing the massive double-decker aircraft descending toward the runway before being pushed away by the gale. Following the Emirates jet, two additional planes at the same airport were also forced to execute go-arounds due to the hazardous wind conditions.

Also read The desperate plot to topple Gianni Infantino - and the men who could replace him

The simultaneous occurrence of three aborted landings highlights the intensity of the meteorological conditions affecting the Swiss airspace at that specific time. Pilots across all three flights prioritized safety by not attempting to force a touchdown on the runway. The strong crosswinds and turbulence created an environment where the risk of losing control upon impact was deemed too high by the flight crews.

Understanding the Go-Around Maneuver

A go-around is a standard aviation procedure where pilots abort a landing and climb to a higher altitude to attempt the approach again. In this instance, the Emirates A380 descended onto the runway area but, before its wheels could even scrape the tarmac, the pilots applied full thrust to climb back into the sky. This maneuver is a routine safety measure employed when weather, traffic, or mechanical issues prevent a safe landing.

Advertisement

The footage recorded by a journalist at the Swiss airport clearly shows the jet struggling against the force of the wind before successfully climbing away. This visual evidence underscores the physical power of the storm and the precise control required by pilots to execute such a complex maneuver safely. The Airbus A380, with its two full-length passenger decks, presents unique aerodynamic challenges, making the go-around particularly impressive to witness.

Subsequent Successful Landings Confirm Safety

Despite the dramatic aborts, all three aircraft involved in the Monday incidents successfully completed their landings on the second attempt. According to reports from Swiss news outlet 20 Minuten, the pilots managed to touch down safely once the conditions allowed or after stabilizing their approaches. This outcome demonstrates the effectiveness of pilot training and the robust safety nets inherent in modern commercial aviation.

The ability of these flights to eventually land without incident provides reassurance to passengers regarding the competence of airline crews in adverse weather. The go-around procedure, while startling to watch, is designed specifically to avoid crashes in situations where the runway is not accessible. The Emirates jet and the two other aircraft serve as examples of procedures working exactly as intended to protect human life.

Context of Recent Global Landing Challenges

The Zurich incident occurred just days after a separate aviation event involving a British Airways flight at London Heathrow Airport. On the preceding Thursday, British Airways Flight BA431 suffered a double tail strike while attempting to land after a flight from Amsterdam. That Airbus A321neo approached Terminal 5, swaying from side to side before its left wheel touched down, followed by the right wheel.

Advertisement

Shortly after landing, the British Airways aircraft's tail scraped along the tarmac surface, prompting the pilots to perform a go-around. The plane took off again, leaning slightly to the left, before eventually completing its landing minutes later. British Airways has since launched an investigation into that specific tail strike incident, highlighting the ongoing challenges pilots face with wind and precision landing requirements.

These consecutive events in Switzerland and the United Kingdom illustrate the frequent difficulties pilots encounter when landing in strong winds. Gusts can push aircraft off course, requiring immediate corrections that sometimes result in aborted landings or hard touches. The Emirates A380's experience at Zurich remains a stark reminder of the power of nature and the skill required to navigate such hazardous conditions safely.