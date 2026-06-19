Emma Barton 'accidentally reveals' Roman Kemp is joining Strictly Come Dancing

Emma Barton appeared to give away the next Strictly contestant in an awkward moment on The One Show on Thursday night. The EastEnders star seemed to accidentally reveal that Roman Kemp is also on the lineup as she made an awkward blunder on live TV.

Emma Barton appeared to give away the next Strictly contestant in an awkward moment on The One Show on Thursday night. So far Lacey Turner , Dani Dyer and Delta Goodrem have been confirmed for this year's hit BBC series.

However Emma seemed to accidentally reveal that Roman Kemp is also on the lineup as she made an awkward blunder on live TV. As host Alex Jones asked Emma about her EastEnders co-star Lacey starring on the show, she asked: 'Have you spoken to her? How is she feeling?

' Emma replied: 'She's such a gorgeous wonderful woman and the audience are going to love her. And I'm so proud of her because it's nerve-racking, isn't it. And it's scary.

' As Rob Rinder joined Emma on the couch, she said 'Oh you know' before also pointing at Roman and adding: 'Roman you know as well. ' EastEnders' Emma Barton was left red-faced as she 'accidentally revealed Roman Kemp is going to be on Strictly' this coming year As Emma discussed how scary the show is, she pointed at Roman as she said: 'Roman you know as well' as Roman quickly insisted: 'I have never done it.

I've never done it' As Alex and Roman looked at each other awkwardly, Roman insisted: 'I have never done it. I've never done it.

' Meanwhile Rob was left smiling embarrassingly as he realised Emma's faux pas. The Daily Mail have contacted both Roman's representatives and the BBC for comment. Last week Delta Goodrem was revealed as the third contestant confirmed for this year's Strictly Come Dancing. The Aussie superstar, 41, comes fresh from competing in the Eurovision Song Contest, where she finished fourth.

The news was announced on the BBC's official social media pages, which revealed: 'The class of 2026 is growing. She's performed on the world's biggest stages and the ballroom is next. It's Delta Goodrem!!

' It comes after it was revealed Dani Dyer is also making her Strictly comeback. The TV star has been confirmed as the second celeb to take part in the 2026 series of Strictly Come Dancing one year after she was forced to quit the 2025 run after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals. Alex and Roman kept the show moving as they attempted to cover up the awkward blunder.

Delta Goodrem is the third contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Dani said: 'I am so excited to be back in the ballroom this September!

' 'I just cannot wait to get my dancing shoes back on and hopefully this time around I can actually make it to week one! I'm just over the moon and cannot wait to find out who else is doing it!

' Upon her exit last year, BBC bosses confirmed the door would be left open for 'heartbroken' Dani to return for the 2026 series as they said they 'hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future'. Meanwhile Lacey Turner was the first contestant announced for 2026 as she is currently on an extended break from playing her iconic character Stacey Slater in the soap and is keen to use her time to train for the BBC competition, which will start in September.

In a video shared to Instagram, Lacey admitted she is 'terrified' to be taking part in the BBC show, which will return to screens in September, and can't wait to 'learn a new skill'. She said: 'Hello it's Lacey Turner I can't quite believe that I'm actually saying this but I want to let you in on a little secret.

'This September I will be taking my little toes onto the dancefloor to do Strictly Come Dancing. 'I can't believe it. I'm so excited and terrified at the same time but I've had so many friends do Strictly and I thought it was about time that I plucked up the courage and made my way onto that dance floor.

'So, there you go the secret is out, see you there in September





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emma Barton Roman Kemp Strictly Come Dancing Lacey Turner Dani Dyer Delta Goodrem

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