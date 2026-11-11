Emma Bond Drops Out of Warwickshire Police Chief Constable Race

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond is returning to Police Scotland after the Warwickshire Police recruitment process collapsed, leaving the force without a permanent leader.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond is set to return to Police Scotland after losing her bid to become the next Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police. The senior officer was seconded to the Home Office from Police Scotland in 2022 and appeared poised to take charge of Warwickshire Police with a salary of £188,656 before the recruitment process abruptly ended.

Recruitment Process Collapses for Bond

Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe officially terminated the recruitment procedure and withdrew Emma Bond's status as the preferred candidate. A spokesperson for the Commissioner thanked Emma for her time and commitment during the selection phase and wished her well for the future while confirming that confidentiality would be maintained throughout the closed proceedings.

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The force refused to comment on the specific timing of Emma Bond's return to Scotland or the exact role she will assume upon rejoining the organization. This sudden development leaves Warwickshire Police without a permanent leader more than six months after the previous holder departed the position, raising concerns about long-term strategic direction.

Leadership Transition and Political Concerns

Acting Chief Constable David Gardner will continue to lead the force until he takes up his new appointment as Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police. Philip Seccombe stated that arrangements are currently being put in place to ensure continuity of leadership for Warwickshire Police and promised to announce further details as these confirmations are finalized by the administration.

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Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western expressed deep concern to the BBC regarding the prolonged vacancy at the top of the force. He wrote directly to the Police and Crime Commissioner to voice his worries and hopes for assurances that a complete and timely recruitment process will be conducted to fill the critical executive role without further delay.

Controversial Proportionate Response Policy History

While serving as an Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland, Emma Bond oversaw the implementation of a proportionate response policy that faced intense scrutiny. A Freedom of Information battle involving the Scottish Daily Mail revealed that more than 22,000 crimes were directly filed without full investigation under this approach.

Critics argued that closing minor offenses lacking obvious investigative leads like CCTV evidence amounted to police writing off crime. Police Scotland maintained that resources had to be targeted proportionately to manage workload effectively, but the transparency of the data sparked significant public debate about accountability and service standards across the jurisdiction.

Tribunal Ruling and Discrimination Claims

In 2023, an employment tribunal found that claims of sex discrimination and detriment against Emma Bond were well-founded regarding protected disclosures made during the early stages of the pandemic. The tribunal awarded her £31,105 in compensation after ruling that allegations of whistleblowing-related retaliation were valid and supported by evidence presented during the hearing.

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The case stemmed from events where Emma Bond reported concerns that dozens of officers had not attended work over a two-week period in April 2020 while continuing to receive pay. Disciplinary action was initiated following complaints from male officers about a staff meeting, but the judgment noted that concerns about her lengthy commute were not applied equally to a male successor with a similar journey.