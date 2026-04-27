Emma Corrin Spotted in London Following a Relaxed Life in Margate

The Crown star Emma Corrin was seen in London, balancing their quieter life in Margate with work commitments, including filming the new Netflix Pride and Prejudice adaptation. The actor was recently praised for their love of local Margate businesses.

Emma Corrin , the acclaimed actor celebrated for their captivating portrayal of Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown , was spotted in London on Monday, showcasing a relaxed and stylish look as they stepped out from the Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair.

The 30-year-old actor, who has embraced a quieter life in the coastal town of Margate, Kent, appeared in high spirits, sporting a simple yet chic ensemble of a vest top, low-rise jeans, and black leather lace-up shoes. They accessorized with a sophisticated leather holdall and dark sunglasses, and were seen carrying a copy of Olivia Laing’s upcoming novel, The Silver Book.

This London visit offers a glimpse into the life of an actor who deliberately balances the demands of a high-profile career with a desire for a more grounded existence. Corrin’s move to Margate in 2023 signaled a conscious shift away from the frenetic energy of London. The town, increasingly popular with creatives and affectionately dubbed ‘Shoreditch-On-Sea’, has clearly resonated with the actor.

In a recent interview on the Table Manners podcast, Corrin enthusiastically praised local establishments like Curve Coffee, highlighting their exceptional Kimchi toastie, and High Dive, known for its delicious tacos, enchiladas, and potent spicy margaritas. This preference for local haunts underscores a commitment to community and a rejection of the typical London nightlife scene, which Corrin admits to rarely participating in.

The actor’s embrace of Margate’s vibrant culture demonstrates a desire for authenticity and a connection to a more intimate and accessible lifestyle. This deliberate choice reflects a broader trend among artists and creatives seeking refuge from the pressures of major metropolitan areas. Beyond their personal life, Corrin remains actively engaged in their acting career.

They are currently filming the highly anticipated Netflix adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, taking on the iconic role of Elizabeth Bennet alongside Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy. This project adds another significant credit to their growing portfolio, following their breakout performance in The Crown.

Meanwhile, their former partner, Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, is also busy with new projects, including the spy drama The Amateur and the upcoming historical drama Nuremberg. The couple, who maintained a notably private relationship, reportedly ended their relationship earlier this year. Corrin has also spoken openly about the challenges of navigating public perception surrounding their gender identity, revealing that the negative reactions were more intense than anticipated, despite societal progress.

This candidness highlights their commitment to authenticity and their willingness to use their platform to address important social issues. The actor’s journey, both professionally and personally, continues to captivate audiences and inspire conversation





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