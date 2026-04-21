Emma Forbes Reveals the Secrets Behind Her Incredible 16lbs Weight Loss at 60

Renowned presenter Emma Forbes shares her health journey, detailing how qualifying as a nutritionist, ditching refined sugar, and incorporating weight training helped her transform her body and feel her best at 60.

Emma Forbes , the beloved veteran television presenter and former host of the iconic show Live and Kicking, has recently captivated the public by unveiling the secrets behind her remarkable 16-pound weight loss transformation. At 60 years old, Forbes looks better than ever, a fact she showcased with pride in a recent swimsuit photograph that garnered significant praise from her social media followers. Her journey was not spurred by a desire for a quick fix or a passing fad, but rather by a deep-seated commitment to understanding her own physiology. After qualifying as a nutritionist, Forbes realized that many dietary habits she once believed were healthy were actually hindering her well-being. By applying scientific principles to her daily routine, she managed to reshape her lifestyle fundamentally.

Central to her success was the difficult decision to eliminate refined sugar from her diet, a challenge she likens to the experience of giving up smoking. Forbes explains that while the withdrawal process was intense, her cravings dissipated after approximately six weeks. She now finds sweetness in natural alternatives, often using fruits like bananas, cinnamon, and vanilla essence in her baking. Beyond dietary adjustments, Forbes emphasizes the importance of preparation to avoid poor nutritional choices, especially while traveling. She consistently carries a supply of protein bars, chopped vegetables, almond butter, and electrolytes to ensure she never falls victim to convenience-based cravings. Furthermore, she has completely removed alcohol from her life, noting that she finds the taste unappealing, which has significantly improved her overall vitality.

Physical activity has played an equally transformative role in her current health profile. Despite initial concerns about a persistent lower back issue, Forbes embraced weight training and restorative yoga. She now trains twice a week, citing the profound impact this has had on her muscle tone and physical strength. This holistic approach, which also prioritizes adequate sleep and stress management, has allowed her to embrace her 60s with more confidence than she felt in her 40s or 50s. Forbes admits that her motivation was partly driven by the empty nest syndrome she experienced as her children, Lily and Sam, moved out of the family home. Rather than succumbing to emotional eating, she chose to invest in her health and longevity. Her story serves as an inspiring testament to the fact that lifestyle changes, when rooted in dedication and proper knowledge, can lead to sustainable and empowering results at any stage of life.





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