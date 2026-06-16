Emma Heming Opens Up About Explaining Bruce Willis's Dementia to Their Daughters

Emma Heming, wife of Bruce Willis, reveals how she explained his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis to their young daughters, emphasizing honesty and age-appropriate conversations.

Emma Heming , who married Bruce Willis in 2009, has been open about her husband's battle with frontotemporal dementia , commonly known as FTD. The former model recently shared how she explained the progressive brain disease to their two daughters, Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12.

In an interview, she recalled that when Bruce received his diagnosis, she came home with a name for the condition. The children created a playful acronym Fantastic Turtles Dancing to help them remember the letters F-T-D. Heming emphasized that she has always been honest with her kids, telling them that she would never sugarcoat the situation. She stressed the importance of answering their questions in an age-appropriate way while being truthful.

Heming noted that Mabel and Evelyn are doing well given the circumstances, and they trust that they will be supported and informed throughout their father's illness. She also clarified that unlike some other forms of dementia, Bruce still recognizes his loved ones because FTD primarily affects language rather than memory. Heming explained that there are different variants of FTD, with some affecting behavior or movement.

She highlighted a common misconception that dementia always involves memory loss, pointing out that FTD is different from Alzheimer's disease, which is the most common form of dementia. FTD, however, is the most common form of dementia for people under 60. Heming described seeing a new tenderness in Bruce, who was always a macho figure but now shows vulnerability that his previous persona might not have allowed.

Meanwhile, Bruce's daughter Rumer Willis has shared positive moments with her father, expressing gratitude for the time they spend together. Bruce Willis was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, which led to his retirement from acting, and then with FTD in 2023. The Oscar nominee shares five daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore, and Mabel and Evelyn with Emma Heming. The family continues to navigate the challenges of the disease with love and support.

In other celebrity news, Michael J. Fox's wife Tracy Pollan recently shared new photos of the actor as he marked his 65th birthday, showing him looking handsome and happy despite his own health struggles. The Willis family's story highlights the importance of family caregiving and maintaining open communication in the face of difficult diagnoses





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