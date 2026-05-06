Emma Raducanu Targets Strasbourg Return Following Italian Open Withdrawal

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Italian Open due to a post-viral infection, while teammate Katie Boulter faces an early exit in Rome.

Emma Raducanu , the former US Open champion, has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the prestigious Italian Open. This choice comes as a result of ongoing health struggles that have hampered her ability to compete at the highest level of the Women's Tennis Association tour.

Raducanu has been battling the lingering effects of a post-viral infection, a condition that has kept her away from competitive match play since March. The physical toll of such an infection is often underestimated, as it can lead to prolonged fatigue and a significant drop in cardiovascular efficiency. In her communications with the media, Raducanu highlighted that she spent nearly six weeks in a state of relative inactivity, focusing solely on recovery.

This period of forced rest was necessary, yet it has left her feeling physically depleted, making a full return to the intensity of the Italian Open an impossible feat at this moment. Her priority now is to ensure that she recovers one hundred percent before stepping back onto the court to avoid any further setbacks that could jeopardize her long-term career.

Looking ahead, the young British athlete is setting her sights on the Strasbourg tournament, which is scheduled to take place in approximately two weeks. This event serves as a crucial stepping stone and a final tune-up before the French Open, one of the four major Grand Slam tournaments that define a player's season.

Raducanu is well-acquainted with the Strasbourg courts, having previously entered the WTA 500 event via a wildcard and delivering a standout performance where she defeated the top twenty player Daria Kasatkina before eventually falling to Danielle Collins. However, the current situation presents a new challenge; because of her absence and dip in ranking, Raducanu will no longer be a seeded player for the French Open.

This means she could face a higher-ranked opponent in the very first round, adding an element of unpredictability and pressure to her campaign. The road to Roland Garros is fraught with difficulty, especially for a player transitioning back from illness, yet her determination to reclaim her form remains evident. While Raducanu focuses on her health, fellow Briton Katie Boulter has faced her own set of challenges on the clay courts of Rome.

Boulter, currently the British number three, experienced a disappointing early exit from the Rome Masters after a hard-fought battle against Eva Lys. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions and momentum. Lys took a commanding lead in the first set, winning it 6-4 and leaving Boulter searching for answers.

However, the British player showed immense resilience in the second set, fighting back to claim it 6-3 and leveling the match. Unfortunately, the momentum shifted once again in the deciding third set. Despite her efforts to maintain the pressure, Boulter was unable to sustain the necessary intensity and eventually succumbed to Lys with a score of 6-4.

This result follows a similar pattern of early exits, as Boulter had also been knocked out in the second round of the Madrid Open the previous week by the world number five, Jessica Pegula. The current state of British women's tennis illustrates the volatility of the professional circuit. For athletes like Raducanu and Boulter, the clay court season is often the most grueling part of the calendar due to the slower surface and the physical endurance required for long rallies.

The mental strain of dealing with health issues, as seen with Raducanu, combined with the pressure of maintaining a high global ranking, creates a high-stress environment. Recovering from a viral infection requires a delicate balance between pushing the body to regain fitness and allowing it enough time to heal completely. For Raducanu, the next few weeks will be a test of patience and discipline.

The goal is not just to participate in Strasbourg but to do so with a body that can withstand the rigors of high-intensity matches and the oppressive heat of the European summer. As the tennis world watches, the hope is that these talented players can overcome their respective hurdles and enter the French Open in peak condition





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