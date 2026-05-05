Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Italian Open Due to Post-Viral Illness, Raising Doubts Over French Open Participation

British tennis star Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Italian Open due to a lingering post-viral illness, marking another setback in her recovery. Despite expressing optimism about her return, her withdrawal raises concerns about her readiness for the French Open later this month.

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Italian Open due to a lingering post-viral illness, marking another setback in her comeback journey. The 23-year-old British tennis star, who has not competed since March 8, had been training in Rome and participating in practice matches, raising hopes of a swift return.

However, just 30 minutes after completing her pre-tournament media obligations—where she expressed optimism about her recovery—she was forced to pull out of the tournament. Raducanu had told reporters she felt 'great' on the court and was 'very happy and hungry' to return, stating that the last three weeks had been a turning point after a difficult two months. She emphasized her motivation and readiness, noting that clay courts, while physically demanding, were part of her gradual comeback plan.

Despite her positive outlook, tournament officials confirmed her withdrawal by 7pm, casting doubt on her participation in the upcoming French Open in Paris. Raducanu has faced multiple withdrawals this season, including the Linz Open, Madrid Open, and Miami Open, all due to the same illness. With the French Open starting on May 24, her remaining opportunities to gain match fitness are the WTA events in Strasbourg and Rabat in two weeks.

The British No. 1 remains determined to return at full strength, but her repeated setbacks highlight the challenges of recovering from a prolonged illness in a physically demanding sport like tennis





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Emma Raducanu Italian Open Post-Viral Illness French Open Tennis Comeback

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