Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Italian Open Due to Post-Viral Illness

British tennis star Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Italian Open due to ongoing health issues, marking her second withdrawal in two months. Despite her absence, she remains optimistic about her recovery and future return to competitive play.

Emma Raducanu , the British tennis sensation, has officially withdrawn from the Italian Open due to ongoing post-viral symptoms that have sidelined her for the past two months.

The decision comes after she had been practicing in Rome and engaging with the media just 30 minutes before her withdrawal was announced. According to WTA regulations, players are required to fulfill media obligations even if they withdraw from a tournament, or risk facing fines. Despite her withdrawal, Raducanu expressed optimism about her recovery and future return to the court. I feel really good right now in terms of where I am headed, she told BBC Sport.

I think I have put a lot of good work in the last three weeks, but it's relatively early on in my return. I had six weeks almost of doing nothing just trying to recover from the virus, and it takes a lot out of you physically. I'm feeling in a better place - not 100% - and I feel like I have got a great purpose and a way about how I am approaching things right now.

Raducanu last competed in Indian Wells on 8 March, missing subsequent tournaments in Miami, Linz, and Madrid due to her illness. She has been training at the National Tennis Centre in London and the Ferrer Academy near Benidorm, accompanied by Jane O'Donoghue, a friend and former LTA national coach, and physio Emma Stewart. The clay court season presents unique physical challenges, and Raducanu emphasized her desire to return only when fully prepared.

Coming on to the clay courts is much more physically demanding than potentially other surfaces but I want to come back 100% ready, she stated. With her withdrawal from Rome, Raducanu now faces a tight schedule to regain match fitness before the French Open. She has two potential tournaments in Strasbourg or Rabat in two weeks' time, but if she misses these, she will have been absent from competitive play for three months by the start of the grass-court season.

Even if she competes at Roland Garros, beginning on 24 May, she will do so as an unseeded player. Currently ranked 30th in the world, Raducanu will drop further in the rankings as she cannot defend the points earned from her fourth-round run in Rome last year. During her training at the Ferrer Academy, Raducanu reconnected with Andrew Richardson, her former coach who guided her to victory at the 2021 US Open.

We stayed in touch, and we stay on good terms, so that's incredibly important - he's someone I've known since I was 10 years old and I really wanted to get on the European clay, she said. While they have no immediate plans to resume their professional partnership, Raducanu described the week spent with Richardson as positive.

He obviously has ties to the academy and a lot going on in his own life so we haven't really spoken about that but I can just say it was a nice week with him





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