Emma Reynolds Clarifies Working People Stance After Employer Remarks Spark Backlash

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds issued a formal correction after claiming employers are not working people, drawing sharp criticism from political opponents and small business owners across the UK.

Emma Reynolds, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, has issued a public retraction regarding her earlier statement that employers do not qualify as working people. The clarification came last night in the House of Commons following intense scrutiny and widespread condemnation of her remarks made during a weekend television interview.

Correction Issued to Address Public Outcry

Reynolds began her statement by explicitly stating her intention to correct the record. She acknowledged that the brilliant men and women across the country who run small businesses are indeed working people. The minister specifically thanked these individuals for their significant contributions to local economies and high streets, citing bakeries, cafes, restaurants, beauticians, hairdressers, and local pubs as vital parts of the community.

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Conflict During Television Interview With Presenter

The controversy originated from an uncomfortable exchange between Reynolds and GB News presenter Camilla Tominey. The discussion focused on the government's decision to increase taxes on landlords and savers. When Tominey argued that these groups were also working people, Reynolds replied that she did not think employers were working people because they are companies.

Tominey challenged this distinction by pointing to Paul Bowen, a northern pie seller who recently spoke out about the struggles of keeping his shops in business. Bowen has faced rising costs due to increases in national insurance, the minimum wage, and inflation. Tominey noted that Bowen is both an employer and a worker, asking Reynolds to explain how these roles are mutually exclusive.

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Distinction Between Employers And Employees Stated

Reynolds insisted there was a fundamental difference between employers and employees. She argued that the government manifesto was clear about not increasing the headline rate of income tax, noting that they had not increased VAT or national insurance for employees. She acknowledged she would love to talk to Paul Bowen at some stage but maintained that the budget tax increases were targeted and fair.

Tominey countered by sharing her own work life, stating she personally worked six days a week but also employed a cleaner. She asked Reynolds directly if she seriously believed that employers were not working people. Reynolds replied that while she worked six or seven days a week and also had a cleaner, the distinction she was drawing was strictly between the roles of employees and employers.

Political Backlash And Government Defense

The Conservative Party branded Reynolds' remarks as beyond belief. The government defended its position by highlighting that it had offered business rates relief to tens of thousands of small businesses. Reynolds reiterated that she did not agree with the analysis that those hit by tax rises were merely workers, emphasizing the complex relationship between business ownership and labor in the current economic climate.