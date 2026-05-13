Emma Roberts and Evan Peters publicly reunite after contentious split

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters publicly reunited seven years after their messy split, involving an arrest regarding an alleged domestic violence incident. They attended the Disney Advertising Upfront event in New York City, where they were seen working together again with their castmates.

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters publicly reunited seven years after they called off their engagement in a contentious split. They were seen standing next to each other at the Disney Advertising Upfront event in New York City .

The once-engaged exes were joined by their castmates but appeared tense during their public reunion. Roberts had a smile on her face but Peters looked tense. Not much else has been revealed about the forthcoming season of American Horror Story, with additional cast members expected. Roberts and Peters have been frequent collaborators with Murphy





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emma Roberts Evan Peters Splits Engagement Disputes Reunited Castmates Disney Ad Agency New York City Channel 4 Media Show Business Images Social Media Relationship Romantic Mess Public Private Agreement Publicity Official Internal Details Breakdown Closure Fear Honor Duty Loyalty Equality Equity Authenticity F Podršku Acoustic Eci Ioi Vow Agenda Opinion Political This-Day-In-History

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emma Roberts shows how to wear red trainers for summer 2026Our favourite scream queen Emma Roberts knows how to pull off this season's hottest shoe trend.

Read more »

Emma Willis makes candid therapy admission as she's tipped for Strictly host jobThe presenter, who recently joined BBC Radio 2 with a new Saturday afternoon show, is reported to be taking over the BBC One dance show

Read more »

'Coward' Sunderland speeding driver left woman dying in roadReece Roberts is jailed for killing 'true diamond' Diane Jones on Valentine's Day.

Read more »

Emma Raducanu fitness update issued ahead of French Open after 66-day absence from tennisRaducanu has not played a competitive match since March 8.

Read more »