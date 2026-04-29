Emma Weymouth Stuns in Red as She Prepares for US TV Debut and Discusses Modern Aristocracy

The Marchioness of Bath, Emma Weymouth, made a bold fashion statement in New York City ahead of her appearance on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. As she prepares to discuss the new season of Ladies of London, she reflects on her groundbreaking role as Britain’s first black marchioness and her evolving identity in the modern aristocracy.

Emma Weymouth , the Marchioness of Bath, made a striking appearance in New York City on Wednesday as she arrived for a guest spot on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The 40-year-old aristocrat turned heads in a bold red sequined dress adorned with spaghetti straps and delicate floral embellishments. Her sleek high ponytail and towering heels completed the glamorous ensemble, showcasing her signature style. Weymouth is set to discuss the new season of Ladies of London, the rebooted Hayu show that follows the lives of London’s elite socialites. She joins a star-studded cast, including Dara Huang, the mother of Princess Beatrice’s stepson, and former Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli.

The show promises to offer a glimpse into the high-society world of London’s most influential figures. Weymouth’s journey to aristocratic prominence is as fascinating as her fashion choices. Born and raised in South Kensington, one of London’s most exclusive neighborhoods, she is the daughter of Nigerian oil magnate Oladipo Jadesimi and former socialite Suzanna McQuiston. Her marriage to Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath, made her the first black marchioness in British history—a milestone she acknowledges with humility.

Despite the media attention surrounding her racial background, Weymouth has expressed her desire for her skin color to be seen as just one part of her identity, not a defining characteristic. She has carved out an impressive career, modeling for Dolce & Gabbana, serving as a brand ambassador for Fiorucci, and contributing as an editor to British Vogue and Hello! Magazine.

Her multifaceted career and role as a modern aristocrat have earned her praise from peers, including Mark-Francis Vandelli, who described her as the embodiment of the modern aristocrat—cool, trendy, and gracefully balancing tradition with contemporary relevance. Beyond her public persona, Weymouth is deeply committed to her family and the preservation of Longleat, the historic Wiltshire estate she oversees with her husband. The couple shares two sons, John Alexander Ladi Thynn, 12, and Henry Richard Isaac Thynn, 10.

In interviews, she has spoken candidly about her reluctance to be seen as a role model, emphasizing her focus on practical responsibilities as a wife, mother, and steward of Longleat. Her feature on the cover of Tatler’s January 2021 issue further highlighted her ambitions for the estate and her personal journey, including her experiences with surrogacy.

Weymouth’s story is a blend of tradition and modernity, as she navigates the complexities of aristocracy while advocating for a future where identity is celebrated in all its dimensions





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