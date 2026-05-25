Emma Willis and New Co-Hosts Take Over Strictly Come Dancing While Netflix Role Remains Intact

Emma Willis is set to join Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe as the new faces of Strictly Come Dancing, while continuing her hosting duties for Love Is Blind UK.

The British television landscape is witnessing a significant shift as the beloved BBC dance competition, Strictly Come Dancing , welcomes a brand new hosting trio. In a move that breaks a long-standing tradition of twenty-two years, where the show was traditionally led by a duo, the BBC has announced that Emma Willis , Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe will be stepping into the spotlight.

This transition follows the tenure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who have become synonymous with the glamour and excitement of the series. For Emma Willis, a veteran presenter known for her work on Big Brother and The Voice UK, this role represents a prestigious addition to her already impressive portfolio.

Her arrival on the Saturday and Sunday night broadcasts is expected to bring a fresh energy to the production, ensuring that the show remains a cornerstone of weekend viewing for millions of households across the United Kingdom. Despite the demanding nature of the Strictly Come Dancing schedule, fans of the Netflix streaming giant can rest easy knowing that Emma will not be abandoning her role on Love Is Blind UK.

There had been considerable speculation regarding whether her new commitments at the BBC would force her to step down from the hit dating series, which she co-hosts alongside her husband, Matt Willis. However, Netflix has officially confirmed that the couple will remain the faces of the show. The experimental dating format, which has captivated global audiences, is slated to return to screens in 2026.

This confirmation highlights Emma's ability to balance multiple high-profile projects across different networks and platforms, seamlessly transitioning from the structured environment of a dance competition to the emotional drama of a blind dating experiment. Similarly, co-host Josh Widdicombe has ensured that his new responsibilities will not interfere with his ongoing work on Channel 4's The Last Leg, demonstrating a coordinated effort to maintain their current professional ties while embracing new challenges.

The announcement of the new hosting team has been met with a mixture of excitement and self-deprecating humor, particularly from Josh Widdicombe. In recent interviews and a candid conversation on the Parenting Hell podcast with Rob Beckett, Widdicombe joked about his physical presence compared to his striking co-stars. He described himself as the runt of the litter, noting the height difference between himself and the towering Johannes Radebe, who stands at six feet two inches.

Josh expressed a playful sense of disbelief at being cast alongside two of the most visually appealing figures in television, jokingly suggesting that his casting was an absolute disaster for the show's aesthetic. Meanwhile, Emma Willis has been open about her nerves, describing a feeling of consistent butterflies in her stomach as she prepares to navigate the high-pressure environment of the ballroom.

The trio's chemistry was already on display during their promotional photoshoot, where they posed with the iconic glitter balls. While the images were received well by the public, Josh could not help but critique his own posing, comparing his grip on the trophy to a struggling bowler. The impact of this decision by the BBC suggests a strategic pivot toward a more diverse and dynamic hosting style.

By introducing three distinct personalities—a seasoned professional like Emma, a comedic powerhouse like Josh, and a world-class dancer like Johannes—the network aims to appeal to a broader demographic. Johannes Radebe, in particular, brings an insider's perspective to the hosting role, having spent years as one of the show's most celebrated professional dancers. This blend of expertise and humor is intended to keep the format fresh while honoring the spirit of the competition.

Rob Beckett, a close friend of Widdicombe, has publicly supported the move, though he has not hesitated to poke fun at Josh's tendency to complain about his busy schedule and his recent move to Exeter. The anticipation for the upcoming season is palpable, as viewers wait to see how this new ensemble will handle the emotional highs and lows of the celebrity contestants.

As the industry continues to evolve, the ability of stars like Emma Willis to maintain a presence on both traditional linear television and modern streaming services serves as a blueprint for the future of broadcasting in the digital age





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