Emma Willis Impresses as Reports Surface She Will Be Replacing Tess Daly as Strictly Come Dancing Host

Viewers were captivated by Emma Willis as she took over presenting duties for The Voice UK following the departure of Holly Willoughby. Now, it's reported that she will be one of the replacements for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly Come Dancing.

Emma Willis was spotted heading for a meeting on Tuesday morning, after being revealed as the new host of Strictly Come Dancing . She is reportedly one of the replacements for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, having emerged as the frontrunner during a cutthroat audition process.

Emma looked far from the Strictly glitz and glam as she made a low key arrival for a London meeting on Tuesday, dressed down in a beige jacket and jeans. She impressed during chemistry tests and is thought to have impressed during auditions. According to a producer who worked on a reality show with Emma, 'If anyone can turn things around for Strictly, it's her.

' 'There's something she has on screen, a mix of vulnerability and confidence, that everyone just falls in love with. ' Emma Willis is well versed in Saturday night telly having raised viewing figures on The Voice UK by two million when she took over from Holly Willoughby in 2014. She's also honed her live presenting skills on reality telly juggernaut Big Brother and via her stand-in stints on This Morning





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