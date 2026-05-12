Emma Willis to Save Strictly? Insiders Believe She's the Saviour of the BBC Show

TV insiders have decided Emma Willis will be the saviour of Strictly, as it's reported the presenter has sailed through auditions to land the most coveted job in telly. Emma is thought to have impressed during the chemistry tests and auditions which have taken place in recent weeks.

TV insiders have decided Emma Willis will be the saviour of Strictly , as it's reported the presenter has sailed through auditions to land the most coveted job in telly.

Emma is thought to have impressed during the chemistry tests and auditions which have taken place in recent weeks. She is well versed in Saturday night telly having raised viewing figures on The Voice UK by two million when she took over from Holly Willoughby in 2014. She's also honed her live presenting skills on reality telly juggernaut Big Brother and via her stand-in stints on This Morning





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emma Willis Strictly Presenter Auditions Viewing Figures This Morning Role Chemistry Tests BBC Bosses Instagram Followers Rejection Generation Love Is Blind UK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emma Willis Front Runner for New Strictly Come Dancing Host PositionSince Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced their departure from the presenting duties last year, several celebrities have been mentioned for the role. Now, Emma Willis is reported to be the front runner, with a new report claiming that she impressed during the chemistry tests and will be offered the job.

Read more »

Emma Willis 'revealed as new host of Strictly Come Dancing' after auditionsAfter months of waiting with bated breath, Emma Willis is reportedly the frontrunner to host Strictly Come Dancing when it returns for 2026.

Read more »

Emma Willis Lands Hosting Role On 'Strictly Come Dancing', Chases Success Despite Avoidance AdviceEmma Willis, the former Big Brother host, has reportedly been offered the hosting role on 'Strictly Come Dancing' following the exit of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. Despite previously being advised to steer clear of the show, Emma secured the coveted position.

Read more »

Inside Emma Willis' relationship with Busted star Matt Willis as she circles Strictly jobWith Emma Willis looking set to host BBC's flagship show Strictly Come Dancing, what does her life look like with husband Matt Willis?

Read more »