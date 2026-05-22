Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Naked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in MichiganNaked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in Michigan Walmart plans price cuts using tariff refunds as shoppers get skittishWalmart plans price cuts using tariff refunds as shoppers get skittish Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Adapting Iconic Moments from Original SeriesNetflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Adapting Iconic Moments from Original Series

Emmerdale Fans Outraged Over Misleading Episode Credits, Wrong Unmasking of Arsonist

Dramas And Soap Operas News

Emmerdale Fans Outraged Over Misleading Episode Credits, Wrong Unmasking of Arsonist
EmmerdaleArsonistMisleading Episode Credits
📆5/22/2026 12:30 PM
📰DailyMailUK
42 sec. here / 10 min. at publisher
📊News: 48% · Publisher: 90%

Moreover, an explosive new storyline is set to happen with the return of Patsy Kensit, who has promised to deliver a spectacular and highly dramatic touch of class to the Yorkshire Dales.

Emmerdale fans have been left outraged after the ITV soap seemingly 'spoiled' its arsonist whodunnit mystery. The anonymous fire starter has been targeting Emmerdale Farm, which is occupied by Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

Although multiple characters have fallen under suspicion, viewers think they've rumbled the guilty party after Thursday's (May 21) episode. The credits ordinarily list each character in order of appearance - and the episode began with the hooded arsonist about to start another fire.

Meanwhile, the first name to appear in the credits was Cain Dingle's son Kyle Winchester, portrayed by Huey Quinn. This is despite young Kyle not actually making any appearance in Thursday's episode. Emmerdale viewers were furious after the soap seemingly 'spoiled' its mystery arsonist storyline Thursday's episode of the soap credited character Kyle Winchester - despite not making an appearance.

Meanwhile, the return of Patsy Kensit to the show is set to be explosive with an 'explosive' new storyline that will definitely shock

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DailyMailUK /  🏆 7. in UK

Emmerdale Arsonist Misleading Episode Credits Wrong Unmasking Of Arsonist Patsy Kensit Sadie King Explosion New Storyline Show And Return To The Show

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mark Consuelos stuns fans as he 'ruffle some feathers' live on-air: 'They are outraged'Mark Consuelos stuns fans as he 'ruffle some feathers' live on-air: 'They are outraged'Mark Consuelos was called out by his wife, Kelly Ripa, during a recent episode of LIVE following a guest appearance – see details
Read more »

Emmerdale farm arsonist accidentally 'leaked' as fans call out 'major blunder'Emmerdale farm arsonist accidentally 'leaked' as fans call out 'major blunder'Emmerdale bosses may have just accidentally ruined a ongoing storyline by revealing who is starting the farm fires
Read more »

Emmerdale fans distracted as credits blunder 'exposes' mystery firestarterEmmerdale fans distracted as credits blunder 'exposes' mystery firestarterEmmerdale viewers believe they have worked out the identity of the firestarter after spotting what fans are calling a major blunder in Thursday's episode credits
Read more »

Brooke Hogan outraged as fans criticize photo of her rear at father's funeralBrooke Hogan outraged as fans criticize photo of her rear at father's funeralDespite initially being estranged from her father in 2025 due to their strained relationship, Brooke Hogan is now publicly grieving his passing due to an emotional Instagram post. However, fans have criticized her for including a photo of her bikini-clad rear in the post, sparking outrage online.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-05-22 15:30:07