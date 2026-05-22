Emmerdale Fans Outraged Over Misleading Episode Credits, Wrong Unmasking of Arsonist

Moreover, an explosive new storyline is set to happen with the return of Patsy Kensit, who has promised to deliver a spectacular and highly dramatic touch of class to the Yorkshire Dales.

Emmerdale fans have been left outraged after the ITV soap seemingly 'spoiled' its arsonist whodunnit mystery. The anonymous fire starter has been targeting Emmerdale Farm, which is occupied by Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

Although multiple characters have fallen under suspicion, viewers think they've rumbled the guilty party after Thursday's (May 21) episode. The credits ordinarily list each character in order of appearance - and the episode began with the hooded arsonist about to start another fire.

Meanwhile, the first name to appear in the credits was Cain Dingle's son Kyle Winchester, portrayed by Huey Quinn. This is despite young Kyle not actually making any appearance in Thursday's episode. Emmerdale viewers were furious after the soap seemingly 'spoiled' its mystery arsonist storyline Thursday's episode of the soap credited character Kyle Winchester - despite not making an appearance.

Meanwhile, the return of Patsy Kensit to the show is set to be explosive with an 'explosive' new storyline that will definitely shock





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emmerdale Arsonist Misleading Episode Credits Wrong Unmasking Of Arsonist Patsy Kensit Sadie King Explosion New Storyline Show And Return To The Show

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