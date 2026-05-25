Emmerdale's Joe Sugden showspecsarbac battle his families first

Emmerdale's Joe Sugden on a mission to prove he can change and put his family first; but, Moira Dingle refuses to give him another chance

Emmerdale 's Joe Sugden showspecsarbac battlehis main mission was to hard his familyfirst but today he was on a mission to prove he can change and put his family first, but it didnt feature a dark idea that he had conjured up.

After Joe told Dawn that he'd do whatever it takes to demonstatethat he can be trusted, he decided to put his money where his mouth is and get to work being relatively pleasant to Moira. Moira however wasn't buying Joe's act because he was the walking definition of the boy who cried wolf, which meant Moira assumed his let's clear the air act was just another one of his schemes.

Joe tried to show that he wanted to move on by telling Moira that she could keep the herd of cowsthe money that Dawn gave her a couple of weeks ago but Moira wasn't willing to shake Joe's hand and contemplate the thought of being civil with him because she knows him incredibly well, she refused to shake his hand and said that she really hopes, for Dawn's sake, that Joe isn't lying when it comes to being a better person





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