Emmerdale Star Anthony Quinlan Defends Partner Nikki Sanderson Against Cruel Pregnancy Trolling

Anthony Quinlan has spoken out against online trolls who targeted his pregnant partner, Nikki Sanderson, with abusive comments regarding her age and decision to have a baby. The couple are expecting their first child in 2026.

Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan has strongly condemned the online harassment directed towards his partner, Nikki Sanderson , following her announcement of their pregnancy at the age of 41.

Sanderson, known for her role in Coronation Street, revealed she was expecting their first child in December and subsequently received a barrage of cruel and insensitive comments online. These comments included accusations of selfishness for having a child at her age and even blaming her for potential complications with the baby, citing her age as a contributing factor. The couple, who have been together since January 2022, discovered they were expecting a boy during a recent gender reveal event.

Quinlan expressed his deep distress and anger over the abusive messages, emphasizing the pain they caused Sanderson. He questioned the logic behind targeting her specifically, highlighting the double standard where his role as the father seemed to be overlooked in the criticism. He firmly asserted that their relationship is strong and that he is fully committed to both Sanderson and their unborn child, dismissing any suggestion he would abandon her.

He pointed out the absurdity of the criticism, noting that he is the same age as Sanderson, yet the blame and negativity were solely directed at her. The actor also voiced his frustration with the outdated and offensive terminology used to describe women having children in their forties, such as the term 'geriatric,' which he believes is deeply wrong and hurtful.

Sanderson herself shared the emotional toll the abuse has taken, describing the comments as incredibly hurtful and questioning the motivations behind such negativity. She also revealed that some trolls criticized their decision to have a baby without being married. The couple initially shared the joyous news of their pregnancy around Christmas, posting a heartwarming video on Instagram featuring a Christmas tree adorned with a bauble displaying their baby's scan.

The caption, 'Happy Christmas from the 3 of us,' accompanied by a Christmas tree emoji, signaled their excitement. They later added 'Baby Quinlan due 2026' with a heart emoji. Sanderson, who left her role on Hollyoaks last April, described the couple as 'over the moon' during an interview about their pregnancy journey. Quinlan, who now focuses on his online personal training and supplements business, expressed his eagerness to become a father and build their family.

The pair have received an outpouring of support from friends and colleagues, including well-wishes from Helen Flanagan and Samia Longchambon. Their relationship began in early 2022, with Quinlan publicly acknowledging their happiness in April. This incident underscores the pervasive issue of online abuse and the importance of protecting expectant mothers from harmful negativity





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