Emmerdale Star Bradley Riches Marries Artist Fiancé Scott Johnson in Intimate Ceremony

Emmerdale actor Bradley Riches, known for his role in the ITV soap and appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, has married artist Scott Johnson in a beautiful ceremony in Maidenhead. The wedding was celebrated with friends, family, and fellow celebrities, with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and colleagues. The couple shared a romantic proposal story and now celebrate their commitment to each other.

Emmerdale star Bradley Riches , known for his role as Lewis Barton in the ITV soap, has married artist fiancé Scott Johnson in a charming ceremony held in Maidenhead on Wednesday. The celebration, attended by close friends and family, took place at the elegant Lillibrooke Manor, where the newlyweds shared a tender moment, captured in a delightful photograph of them sharing a kiss on the grounds.

The actor, who also gained recognition from his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2024, looked dashing in a brown three-piece suit, while Scott opted for a stylish beige ensemble. Both grooms wore matching carnations, adding a touch of floral elegance to their attire. Following the ceremony, the couple and their guests, including fellow celebrities David Potts and ZeZe Millz, partied the night away, celebrating the joyous occasion. Bradley later shared a celebratory photo on his Instagram Stories, capturing him enthusiastically kicking his leg high in the air on the dance floor, showcasing the lively atmosphere of the reception. The wedding was a true celebration of love and commitment, marked by the presence of friends, family, and a touch of glamour. \The happy couple's announcement on Instagram, accompanied by a romantic photo, was met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and fellow stars. Emmerdale co-star Laura Norton enthusiastically shared her excitement, while Lisa Riley expressed her love and anticipation for a future celebration. Other well-wishers included The Traitors winner Stephen Libby and Dragon's Den's Sara Davis, highlighting the breadth of support for the newlyweds. The couple's journey to the altar has been a heartwarming story of love and connection. Bradley revealed the proposal on Instagram back in 2024, sharing a series of pictures of the couple during a romantic holiday getaway. In one of the photos, Bradley is seen kissing Scott's cheek as they stood within a heart made of rose petals, capturing their happiness and love. The proposal took place on a balcony overlooking the ocean and mountains, creating a magical setting. Scott, who also identifies himself as an artist, recently staged his own play titled Boy Meets Girl? at The Other Palace Theatre in London, adding another creative dimension to their lives. \The wedding also saw Bradley's fellow Heartstopper cast members, including Bel Priestley and Robbie White, express their congratulations, showing the strong bond between the cast. Bradley's role in the Netflix series Heartstopper, where he played James McEwan, brought him international acclaim. His character's storyline evolved significantly throughout the series, and his portrayal resonated with viewers globally. The series, known for its representation of LGBTQ+ relationships and themes of self-discovery, garnered a loyal fan base, who were ecstatic to hear the news of his marriage. The wedding was a testament to their love and commitment, a beautiful culmination of their journey together. The wedding reflects Bradley’s journey and success in the entertainment industry as well as his commitment to love and life partner Scott





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